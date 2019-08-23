Reviewing KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. (KALV)’s and Array BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ARRY)’s results

We are contrasting KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV) and Array BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ARRY) on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. 22 17.15 N/A -1.41 0.00 Array BioPharma Inc. 30 55.03 N/A -0.59 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Array BioPharma Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -24.9% -19.1% Array BioPharma Inc. 0.00% -49.2% -24.5%

Volatility and Risk

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 107.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 2.07 beta. Array BioPharma Inc.’s 1.64 beta is the reason why it is 64.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 6.4 and 6.4 respectively. Its competitor Array BioPharma Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5.7 and its Quick Ratio is 5.6. KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Array BioPharma Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Array BioPharma Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Array BioPharma Inc. 0 3 2 2.40

The upside potential is 107.42% for KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. with average price target of $33. Competitively the average price target of Array BioPharma Inc. is $39.2, which is potential -18.08% downside. The results provided earlier shows that KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. appears more favorable than Array BioPharma Inc., based on analyst view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 84.6% of KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 0% of Array BioPharma Inc. shares. KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders are 2.7%. Comparatively, Array BioPharma Inc. has 0.4% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. -7.27% -23.44% -26.75% -5.74% 95.75% -16% Array BioPharma Inc. 2.59% 3.53% 107.05% 167.77% 192.84% 235.79%

For the past year KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -16% weaker performance while Array BioPharma Inc. has 235.79% stronger performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Array BioPharma Inc.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors. The companyÂ’s product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors. Its products under development include KVD818, an orally delivered molecule that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of HAE; KVD001, an intravitreally administered plasma kallikrein inhibitor that has completed a Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of DME; and KVD900, a potent inhibitor of plasma kallikrein that is in preclinical safety studies for use against human proteases related to plasma kallikrein. The company is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Array BioPharma Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule drugs to treat patients with cancer in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The companyÂ’s drugs in Phase III clinical trials include Binimetinib, Encorafenib, Selumetinib, and Ipatasertib/GDC-0068 for the treatment of cancer, as well as ASC08/Danoprevir to treat hepatitis C virus. Its drug candidates in Phase II/registration trials comprise Larotrectinib/LOXO-101, a PanTrk inhibitor for cancer; Tucatinib/ONT-380, a HER2 inhibitor for breast cancer; and Varlitinib/ASLAN001, a Pan-HER2 inhibitor for gastric or breast cancer. In addition, the company is developing ARRY-797, a p38 inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical trials for Lamin A/C-related dilated cardiomyopathy; Motolimod/VTX-2337, a Toll-like receptor that is under Phase II clinical studies for cancer; and Prexasertib/LY2606368, a CHK-1 inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical studies for cancer, as well as ARRY-382, a CSF1R inhibitor that is under Phase I/II clinical trial to treat cancer. Further, it is developing GDC-0575, a CHK-1 inhibitor that is in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of cancer; LOXO-292, a RET inhibitor, which is under Phase I clinical trials to treat cancer; and LOXO-195, a NTRK inhibitor that is under Phase I clinical trials to treat cancer. Array BioPharma Inc. has a collaboration agreement with Amgen, Asahi Kasei Pharma Corporation, Loxo Oncology, and Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Boulder, Colorado.