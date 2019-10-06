Reviewing KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. (KALV)’s and Albireo Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO)’s results

As Biotechnology companies, KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV) and Albireo Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. 15 0.00 9.72M -1.41 0.00 Albireo Pharma Inc. 24 0.00 9.33M -5.11 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Albireo Pharma Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. 66,804,123.71% -24.9% -19.1% Albireo Pharma Inc. 39,251,156.92% -47% -32.3%

Risk & Volatility

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 2.07 beta, while its volatility is 107.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Albireo Pharma Inc. has a 1.5 beta which is 50.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

6.4 and 6.4 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. Its rival Albireo Pharma Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 15.5 and 15.5 respectively. Albireo Pharma Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Albireo Pharma Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Albireo Pharma Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$31 is KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average price target while its potential upside is 181.82%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Albireo Pharma Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 84.6% and 79.2% respectively. About 2.7% of KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.2% of Albireo Pharma Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. -7.27% -23.44% -26.75% -5.74% 95.75% -16% Albireo Pharma Inc. -8.55% -18.74% -26.39% 6.63% -17.55% 5.54%

For the past year KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -16% weaker performance while Albireo Pharma Inc. has 5.54% stronger performance.

Summary

On 7 of the 10 factors KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Albireo Pharma Inc.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors. The companyÂ’s product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors. Its products under development include KVD818, an orally delivered molecule that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of HAE; KVD001, an intravitreally administered plasma kallikrein inhibitor that has completed a Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of DME; and KVD900, a potent inhibitor of plasma kallikrein that is in preclinical safety studies for use against human proteases related to plasma kallikrein. The company is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Albireo Pharma, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators to treat orphan pediatric liver diseases and gastrointestinal (GI) disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate includes A4250, an orally administered ileal sodium dependent bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is in phase II clinical trial for treating progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis and primary biliary cholangitis. The companyÂ’s clinical-stage product candidates comprise Elobixibat, an orally administered IBAT inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of chronic constipation and other GI diseases; and A3384, a development stage product to treat bile acid malabsorption. It has license agreement with EA Pharma for the development and commercialization of elobixibat. Albireo Pharma, Inc. is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.