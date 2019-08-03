Reviewing KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. (KALV)’s and Acorda Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACOR)’s results

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV) and Acorda Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACOR) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. 22 17.48 N/A -1.41 0.00 Acorda Therapeutics Inc. 11 0.49 N/A -0.43 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Acorda Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -24.9% -19.1% Acorda Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -1% -0.4%

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 2.07 shows that KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 107.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, Acorda Therapeutics Inc. has beta of 1.1 which is 10.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 6.4 while its Current Ratio is 6.4. Meanwhile, Acorda Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 4.3 while its Quick Ratio is 4. KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Acorda Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Acorda Therapeutics Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Acorda Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a consensus target price of $33, and a 103.58% upside potential. Acorda Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $33 average target price and a 964.52% potential upside. Based on the results shown earlier, Acorda Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc., analysts opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 84.6% of KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 0% of Acorda Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 2.7% of KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 1.5% of Acorda Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. -7.27% -23.44% -26.75% -5.74% 95.75% -16% Acorda Therapeutics Inc. 1.61% -9.88% -31.04% -57.92% -71.54% -55.52%

For the past year KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Acorda Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 5 of the 9 factors Acorda Therapeutics Inc.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors. The companyÂ’s product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors. Its products under development include KVD818, an orally delivered molecule that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of HAE; KVD001, an intravitreally administered plasma kallikrein inhibitor that has completed a Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of DME; and KVD900, a potent inhibitor of plasma kallikrein that is in preclinical safety studies for use against human proteases related to plasma kallikrein. The company is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes therapies for neurological disorders in the United States. The company markets Ampyra (dalfampridine), an oral drug to improve walking in patients with multiple sclerosis (MS); Zanaflex capsules and tablets for the management of spasticity; and Qutenza, a dermal patch for the management of neuropathic pain associated with post-herpetic neuralgia. It also markets Ampyra as Fampyra in Europe, Asia, and the Americas. In addition, the company develops CVT-301 that has completed a Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of OFF periods in ParkinsonÂ’s disease; CVT-427, which has completed a Phase I clinical trial to treat migraine; Tozadenant that is in Phase III clinical trial for reduction of OFF time in ParkinsonÂ’s disease; SYN120, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat ParkinsonÂ’s disease-related dementia; and BTT1023 (timolumab) that is in Phase II clinical trial for primary sclerosing cholangitis. Further, it develops rHIgM22, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of MS; Cimaglermin alfa that has completed a Phase I clinical trial in heart failure patients; and Chondroitinase Program that is in research stage for the treatment of spinal cord injury. The company has collaborations and license agreements with Biogen International GmbH; Alkermes plc; Rush-Presbyterian St. Luke's Medical Center; Alkermes, Inc.; SK Biopharmaceuticals Co., Ltd.; Astellas Pharma Europe Ltd.; Canadian Spinal Research Organization; Cambridge Enterprise Limited and King's College London; Mayo Foundation for Education and Research; Paion AG; Medarex, Inc.; and Brigham and WomenÂ’s Hospital, Inc. Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Ardsley, New York.