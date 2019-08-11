Reviewing Kaleido BioSciences Inc. (KLDO)’s and Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN)’s results

We are contrasting Kaleido BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KLDO) and Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN) on their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kaleido BioSciences Inc. 13 0.00 N/A -1.39 0.00 Repligen Corporation 69 19.56 N/A 0.46 204.75

Demonstrates Kaleido BioSciences Inc. and Repligen Corporation earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Kaleido BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KLDO) and Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kaleido BioSciences Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Repligen Corporation 0.00% 3.5% 2.8%

Liquidity

Kaleido BioSciences Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 14 and 14 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Repligen Corporation are 2.2 and 1.8 respectively. Kaleido BioSciences Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Repligen Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Kaleido BioSciences Inc. and Repligen Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Kaleido BioSciences Inc. 0 1 3 2.75 Repligen Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

Kaleido BioSciences Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 102.86% and an $17.75 consensus target price. On the other hand, Repligen Corporation’s potential downside is -29.22% and its consensus target price is $65. The information presented earlier suggests that Kaleido BioSciences Inc. looks more robust than Repligen Corporation as far as analyst view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 78.8% of Kaleido BioSciences Inc. shares and 90.6% of Repligen Corporation shares. Kaleido BioSciences Inc.’s share held by insiders are 6.6%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1% of Repligen Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kaleido BioSciences Inc. 4.07% -32.12% -47.36% 0% 0% -46.1% Repligen Corporation 5.39% 9.69% 43.41% 69.31% 101.69% 78.97%

For the past year Kaleido BioSciences Inc. has -46.1% weaker performance while Repligen Corporation has 78.97% stronger performance.

Summary

On 7 of the 10 factors Repligen Corporation beats Kaleido BioSciences Inc.

Repligen Corporation, a bioprocessing company, focuses on the development, production, and commercialization of products used in the production of antibody-based therapeutics, recombinant proteins, and vaccines worldwide. It manufactures various forms of Protein A, a critical component used to purify antibody-based drugs. The company also supplies alternating tangential flow system filtration devices and protein cell culture supplements that are used in clinical and commercial stage manufacturing to enhance biologic drug yields. In addition, it manufactures and sells OPUS pre-packed chromatography columns, which are used in the purification of clinical-stage biologics; and tangential flow filtration cassettes that are used to concentrate clinical and commercial stage biologic drugs. Further, the company has a portfolio of therapeutic product candidates, which include histone deacetylase inhibitor for the treatment of FriedreichÂ’s ataxia disease; and RG1068, a synthetic human hormone developed as a novel imaging agent for the detection of pancreatic duct abnormalities in combination with magnetic resonance imaging in patients with pancreatitis and other pancreatic diseases. The company sells its bioprocessing products directly and through distributors to various life sciences companies, biopharmaceutical companies, and contract manufacturers. Repligen Corporation was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.