Reviewing Kaleido BioSciences Inc. (KLDO)’s and REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX)’s results

Kaleido BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KLDO) and REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kaleido BioSciences Inc. 14 0.00 N/A -1.39 0.00 REGENXBIO Inc. 49 20.44 N/A -1.04 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Kaleido BioSciences Inc. and REGENXBIO Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kaleido BioSciences Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% REGENXBIO Inc. 0.00% -8.1% -7.6%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Kaleido BioSciences Inc. is 14 while its Current Ratio is 14. Meanwhile, REGENXBIO Inc. has a Current Ratio of 14.2 while its Quick Ratio is 14.2. REGENXBIO Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Kaleido BioSciences Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Kaleido BioSciences Inc. and REGENXBIO Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Kaleido BioSciences Inc. 0 1 3 2.75 REGENXBIO Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Kaleido BioSciences Inc.’s average price target is $17.75, while its potential upside is 88.83%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Kaleido BioSciences Inc. and REGENXBIO Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 62.6% and 84.8% respectively. 6.6% are Kaleido BioSciences Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.4% of REGENXBIO Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kaleido BioSciences Inc. -2% -1.41% 0% 0% 0% 3.3% REGENXBIO Inc. 0.13% -13.78% 0.71% -31.16% -7.6% 8.92%

For the past year Kaleido BioSciences Inc. was less bullish than REGENXBIO Inc.

Summary

REGENXBIO Inc. beats Kaleido BioSciences Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

REGENXBIO Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus (AAV) gene delivery platform. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is RGX-314 for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration. It is also developing RGX-501, a product candidate for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia, which uses the AAV8 vector to deliver the human low-density lipoprotein receptor gene to liver cells; and RGX-111, a product candidate to treat the neurological symptoms of Mucopolysaccharidosis Type I that uses the AAV9 vector to deliver the human a-l-iduronidase gene to the central nervous system (CNS). In addition, the company engages in the development of RGX-121, a product candidate for the treatment of Mucopolysaccharidosis Type II, which uses the AAV9 vector to deliver the human iduronate-2-sulfatase gene to the CNS. Further, it licenses its NAV vectors to various other biotechnology companies. The company was formerly known as REGENX Biosciences, LLC and changed its name to REGENXBIO Inc. in September 2014. REGENXBIO Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.