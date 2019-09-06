Reviewing Kaleido BioSciences Inc. (KLDO)’s and Realm Therapeutics Plc (NASDAQ:RLM)’s results

We will be comparing the differences between Kaleido BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KLDO) and Realm Therapeutics Plc (NASDAQ:RLM) as far as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kaleido BioSciences Inc. 12 0.00 N/A -1.39 0.00 Realm Therapeutics Plc 3 0.00 N/A -2.92 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kaleido BioSciences Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Realm Therapeutics Plc 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Kaleido BioSciences Inc. 0 1 3 2.75 Realm Therapeutics Plc 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 100.11% for Kaleido BioSciences Inc. with average target price of $17.75.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 78.8% of Kaleido BioSciences Inc. shares and 46.35% of Realm Therapeutics Plc shares. Insiders owned 6.6% of Kaleido BioSciences Inc. shares. Comparatively, 31.1% are Realm Therapeutics Plc’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kaleido BioSciences Inc. 4.07% -32.12% -47.36% 0% 0% -46.1% Realm Therapeutics Plc -7.35% -10.71% -32.98% 4.17% 0% 35.14%

For the past year Kaleido BioSciences Inc. has -46.1% weaker performance while Realm Therapeutics Plc has 35.14% stronger performance.

Summary

Kaleido BioSciences Inc. beats on 4 of the 5 factors Realm Therapeutics Plc.

Realm Therapeutics Plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for the treatment of immune-mediated diseases in adults and children. Its product pipeline includes PRO22, a topical gel, which is conducting initial Phase II clinical studies for the treatment of atopic dermatitis. The company was formerly known as PuriCore plc and changed its name to Realm Therapeutics Plc in December 2016. Realm Therapeutics Plc is based in London, the United Kingdom.