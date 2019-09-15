Reviewing Kaleido BioSciences Inc. (KLDO)’s and PolarityTE Inc. (NASDAQ:PTE)’s results

Since Kaleido BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KLDO) and PolarityTE Inc. (NASDAQ:PTE) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kaleido BioSciences Inc. 12 0.00 N/A -1.39 0.00 PolarityTE Inc. 7 18.22 N/A -3.96 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Kaleido BioSciences Inc. and PolarityTE Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Kaleido BioSciences Inc. and PolarityTE Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kaleido BioSciences Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% PolarityTE Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

14 and 14 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Kaleido BioSciences Inc. Its rival PolarityTE Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 5.6 and 5.6 respectively. Kaleido BioSciences Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than PolarityTE Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Kaleido BioSciences Inc. and PolarityTE Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Kaleido BioSciences Inc. 0 1 3 2.75 PolarityTE Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Kaleido BioSciences Inc.’s upside potential is 93.78% at a $17.75 consensus price target.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Kaleido BioSciences Inc. and PolarityTE Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 78.8% and 45.6% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 6.6% of Kaleido BioSciences Inc.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 33% of PolarityTE Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kaleido BioSciences Inc. 4.07% -32.12% -47.36% 0% 0% -46.1% PolarityTE Inc. 8.43% -15% -47.58% -72.95% -77.66% -64.71%

For the past year Kaleido BioSciences Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than PolarityTE Inc.

Summary

Kaleido BioSciences Inc. beats PolarityTE Inc. on 5 of the 6 factors.

PolarityTE, Inc. operates as a biotechnology and regenerative biomaterials company in the United States. The company focuses on discovering, designing, and developing a range of regenerative tissue products and biomaterials for the fields of medicine, biomedical engineering, and material sciences. PolarityTE, Inc. is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.