Reviewing Kaleido BioSciences Inc. (KLDO)’s and Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:NEPT)’s results

As Biotechnology businesses, Kaleido BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KLDO) and Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:NEPT), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kaleido BioSciences Inc. 13 0.00 N/A -1.39 0.00 Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. 4 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 highlights Kaleido BioSciences Inc. and Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Kaleido BioSciences Inc. and Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kaleido BioSciences Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

Kaleido BioSciences Inc. and Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Kaleido BioSciences Inc. 0 1 3 2.75 Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 102.86% for Kaleido BioSciences Inc. with consensus target price of $17.75.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Kaleido BioSciences Inc. and Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 78.8% and 17.35% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 6.6% of Kaleido BioSciences Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 18.84% of Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kaleido BioSciences Inc. 4.07% -32.12% -47.36% 0% 0% -46.1% Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. -7.14% 32.41% 38.16% 73.86% 100.7% 125.2%

For the past year Kaleido BioSciences Inc. has -46.1% weaker performance while Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. has 125.2% stronger performance.

Summary

Kaleido BioSciences Inc. beats on 3 of the 5 factors Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc.

Neptune Technologies & Bioressources Inc., a nutrition products company, focuses on providing nutrition solutions, including specialty ingredients and consumer brands. The company develops solutions available in various delivery forms. It also offers various specialty ingredients, including premium krill oil and other marine oils, as well as seed oils. The company sells its premium krill oil under the OCEANO3 brand directly to consumers through oceano3.com in Canada and the United States. In addition, Neptune Technologies & Bioressources Inc. is pursuing opportunities in the prescription drug markets, through its subsidiary, Acasti Pharma Inc., that focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of new krill oil-based forms of omega-3 phospholipid therapies for the treatment of severe hypertriglyceridemia. The company was founded in 1925 and is headquartered in Laval, Canada.