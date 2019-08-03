Reviewing Kaleido BioSciences Inc. (KLDO)’s and NanoString Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG)’s results

Both Kaleido BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KLDO) and NanoString Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kaleido BioSciences Inc. 13 0.00 N/A -1.39 0.00 NanoString Technologies Inc. 26 8.20 N/A -2.74 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Kaleido BioSciences Inc. and NanoString Technologies Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Kaleido BioSciences Inc. and NanoString Technologies Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kaleido BioSciences Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% NanoString Technologies Inc. 0.00% -166.7% -51.1%

Liquidity

14 and 14 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Kaleido BioSciences Inc. Its rival NanoString Technologies Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 4.8 and 4.5 respectively. Kaleido BioSciences Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than NanoString Technologies Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Kaleido BioSciences Inc. and NanoString Technologies Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Kaleido BioSciences Inc. 0 1 3 2.75 NanoString Technologies Inc. 0 1 2 2.67

Kaleido BioSciences Inc.’s upside potential is 146.19% at a $17.75 consensus price target. On the other hand, NanoString Technologies Inc.’s potential upside is 6.19% and its consensus price target is $29. The information presented earlier suggests that Kaleido BioSciences Inc. looks more robust than NanoString Technologies Inc. as far as analyst view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 78.8% of Kaleido BioSciences Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 90.3% of NanoString Technologies Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 6.6% are Kaleido BioSciences Inc.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.4% of NanoString Technologies Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kaleido BioSciences Inc. 4.07% -32.12% -47.36% 0% 0% -46.1% NanoString Technologies Inc. 2.14% 11.92% 26.53% 51.22% 189.26% 121.58%

For the past year Kaleido BioSciences Inc. had bearish trend while NanoString Technologies Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors Kaleido BioSciences Inc. beats NanoString Technologies Inc.

NanoString Technologies, Inc. develops, manufactures, and sells life science tools for translational research and molecular diagnostic products worldwide. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system. It provides nCounter MAX and FLEX systems that include nCounter Prep Station, an automated liquid handling component that processes and prepares samples for data collection; and nCounter Digital Analyzer, which collects data from samples through the images of the immobilized fluorescent reporters in the sample cartridge and processing the data into output files. The company also offers nCounter SPRINT Profiler, an instrument that provides liquid handling steps and the digital analysis through use of a microfluidic cartridge; and nSolver Analysis Software, a data analysis program that enables researchers to check, normalize, and analyze their data. In addition, it provides custom CodeSets; and Pan Cancer pathways gene expression panels, including pathways, immune profiling, and progression panels, as well as nCounter Vantage 3D, other gene expression, miRNA expression, and cancer copy number variation panels. Further, the company offers nCounter Elements reagents that allow users to design customized assays for gene expression, copy number variation, and gene fusions; Master Kits, which include ancillary reagents and plasticware to setup and process samples in the nCounter Prep Station and nCounter Digital Analyzer; and nCounter Dx Analysis System and Prosigna molecular diagnostic test kits. It markets its systems and related consumables to researchers in academic, government, and biopharmaceutical laboratories, as well as to clinical laboratories and medical centers. NanoString Technologies, Inc. has collaboration with Celgene Corporation; Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp.; Medivation, Inc.; and Astellas Pharma, Inc. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.