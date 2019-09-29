Reviewing Kaleido BioSciences Inc. (KLDO)’s and Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL)’s results

Kaleido BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KLDO) and Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kaleido BioSciences Inc. 9 0.00 7.34M -1.39 0.00 Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. 94 0.00 6.28M -2.73 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kaleido BioSciences Inc. 81,828,316.61% 0% 0% Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. 6,675,879.66% -8.7% -8.5%

Liquidity

14 and 14 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Kaleido BioSciences Inc. Its rival Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 45.8 and 45.8 respectively. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Kaleido BioSciences Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Kaleido BioSciences Inc. and Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Kaleido BioSciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the average target price of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $150.5, which is potential 76.79% upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 78.8% of Kaleido BioSciences Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 98.9% of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 6.6% of Kaleido BioSciences Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 11.33% of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kaleido BioSciences Inc. 4.07% -32.12% -47.36% 0% 0% -46.1% Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. -2.48% -18.06% -15.35% -22.83% -66.44% -22.56%

For the past year Kaleido BioSciences Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 10 factors Kaleido BioSciences Inc. beats Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. The companyÂ’s lead candidate is MGL-3196, which is in Phase II clinical trials, a liver-directed thyroid hormone receptor-ÃŸ (THR-ÃŸ) agonist used for the treatment of nonalcoholic fatty liver disease, nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, and familial hypercholesterolemia. It is also developing MGL-3745, which is in pre-clinical stage, a THR-ÃŸ agonist that is in preclinical trials. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in West Conshohocken, Pennsylvania.