Reviewing Kaleido BioSciences Inc. (KLDO)’s and Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL)’s results

Kaleido BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KLDO) and Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Kaleido BioSciences Inc.
|9
|0.00
|7.34M
|-1.39
|0.00
|Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|94
|0.00
|6.28M
|-2.73
|0.00
Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both businesses.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Kaleido BioSciences Inc.
|81,828,316.61%
|0%
|0%
|Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|6,675,879.66%
|-8.7%
|-8.5%
Liquidity
14 and 14 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Kaleido BioSciences Inc. Its rival Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 45.8 and 45.8 respectively. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Kaleido BioSciences Inc.
Analyst Recommendations
The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Kaleido BioSciences Inc. and Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Kaleido BioSciences Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
Competitively the average target price of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $150.5, which is potential 76.79% upside.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Roughly 78.8% of Kaleido BioSciences Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 98.9% of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 6.6% of Kaleido BioSciences Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 11.33% of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Kaleido BioSciences Inc.
|4.07%
|-32.12%
|-47.36%
|0%
|0%
|-46.1%
|Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|-2.48%
|-18.06%
|-15.35%
|-22.83%
|-66.44%
|-22.56%
For the past year Kaleido BioSciences Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Summary
On 6 of the 10 factors Kaleido BioSciences Inc. beats Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. The companyÂ’s lead candidate is MGL-3196, which is in Phase II clinical trials, a liver-directed thyroid hormone receptor-ÃŸ (THR-ÃŸ) agonist used for the treatment of nonalcoholic fatty liver disease, nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, and familial hypercholesterolemia. It is also developing MGL-3745, which is in pre-clinical stage, a THR-ÃŸ agonist that is in preclinical trials. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in West Conshohocken, Pennsylvania.
