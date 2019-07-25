Reviewing Kaleido BioSciences Inc. (KLDO)’s and Kura Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA)’s results

Kaleido BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KLDO) and Kura Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kaleido BioSciences Inc. 14 0.00 N/A -1.39 0.00 Kura Oncology Inc. 17 0.00 N/A -1.63 0.00

Demonstrates Kaleido BioSciences Inc. and Kura Oncology Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Kaleido BioSciences Inc. and Kura Oncology Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kaleido BioSciences Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Kura Oncology Inc. 0.00% -40% -35.5%

Liquidity

Kaleido BioSciences Inc. has a Current Ratio of 14 and a Quick Ratio of 14. Competitively, Kura Oncology Inc.’s Current Ratio is 13.8 and has 13.8 Quick Ratio. Kaleido BioSciences Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Kura Oncology Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Kaleido BioSciences Inc. and Kura Oncology Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Kaleido BioSciences Inc. 0 1 3 2.75 Kura Oncology Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Kaleido BioSciences Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 140.84% and an $17.75 average target price.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 62.6% of Kaleido BioSciences Inc. shares and 84.8% of Kura Oncology Inc. shares. About 6.6% of Kaleido BioSciences Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 11.6% of Kura Oncology Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kaleido BioSciences Inc. -2% -1.41% 0% 0% 0% 3.3% Kura Oncology Inc. -5.07% 8.34% 11.88% 34.28% -5.29% 14.67%

For the past year Kaleido BioSciences Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Kura Oncology Inc.

Summary

Kaleido BioSciences Inc. beats Kura Oncology Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.

Kura Oncology, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancers. Its pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is Tipifarnib, an oral farnesyl transferase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors, peripheral T-cell lymphomas, lower risk myelodysplastic syndromes, and chronic myelomonocytic leukemia. It also develops KO-947, a small molecule inhibitor of extracellular signal related kinase used for the treatment for patients with tumors that have mutations in, or other dysregulation of, the mitogen-activated protein kinase; and KO-539, a small molecule inhibitor of the menin-mixed lineage leukemia. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in La Jolla, California.