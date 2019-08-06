Reviewing Kaleido BioSciences Inc. (KLDO)’s and Kindred Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KIN)’s results

Both Kaleido BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KLDO) and Kindred Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KIN) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kaleido BioSciences Inc. 13 0.00 N/A -1.39 0.00 Kindred Biosciences Inc. 9 76.50 N/A -1.66 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Kaleido BioSciences Inc. and Kindred Biosciences Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Kaleido BioSciences Inc. and Kindred Biosciences Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kaleido BioSciences Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Kindred Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -51.7% -47%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Kaleido BioSciences Inc. are 14 and 14 respectively. Its competitor Kindred Biosciences Inc.’s Current Ratio is 9.1 and its Quick Ratio is 8.7. Kaleido BioSciences Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Kindred Biosciences Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Kaleido BioSciences Inc. and Kindred Biosciences Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Kaleido BioSciences Inc. 0 1 3 2.75 Kindred Biosciences Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

Kaleido BioSciences Inc.’s upside potential is 163.35% at a $17.75 consensus price target. Competitively the consensus price target of Kindred Biosciences Inc. is $20.31, which is potential 178.60% upside. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Kindred Biosciences Inc. is looking more favorable than Kaleido BioSciences Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Kaleido BioSciences Inc. and Kindred Biosciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 78.8% and 66.6% respectively. Insiders owned 6.6% of Kaleido BioSciences Inc. shares. Competitively, 5.87% are Kindred Biosciences Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kaleido BioSciences Inc. 4.07% -32.12% -47.36% 0% 0% -46.1% Kindred Biosciences Inc. 5.9% -18.81% -21.25% -30.76% -49.1% -37.72%

For the past year Kaleido BioSciences Inc. was more bearish than Kindred Biosciences Inc.

Summary

Kaleido BioSciences Inc. beats on 5 of the 9 factors Kindred Biosciences Inc.

Kindred Biosciences, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies for pets. The company's product pipeline includes small molecules and biologics for a range of indications in dogs, cats, and horses. Its lead product candidates comprise Zimeta, a dipyrone injection for the control of pyrexia (fever) in horses; and Mirataz, a mirtazapine transdermal ointment for the management of weight loss in cats. The company's other small molecule product candidates consist of KIND-014 for treatment of equine gastric ulcers in horses; and KIND-015 for the management of clinical signs related to equine metabolic syndrome. It is also developing biologics programs, including KIND-510, a feline recombinant erythropoietin for the control of non-regenerative anemia in cats; KIND-011, an anti-tumor necrosis factor (TNF) to treat newborn foals; and canine atopic dermatitis, an immune-mediated inflammatory, chronic skin disease related to allergies. In addition, the company engages in the development of other biologic product candidates, such as KIND-502 to treat allergic and immune-mediated diseases; KIND-0888, an antibody that targets CD20; various antibodies that target cytokines involved in atopic dermatitis; KIND-509, an antibody that targets the canine TNF; and KIND-Bodies, a biologics scaffold technology. Further, it is developing anti-IL31, anti-IL17, and anti-IL4/13 sink antibodies for treating atopic dermatitis in dogs; anti-TNF antibody for inflammatory bowel disease in dogs; anti-IgE antibody for treating allergic diseases in dogs; anti-VEGF antibody for cancer in dogs; anti-CD20 for treating cancer and autoimmune diseases in dogs; and checkpoint inhibitors to treat cancer in dogs. Kindred Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Burlingame, California.