Reviewing Kaleido BioSciences Inc. (KLDO)’s and Its Rivals results

We are contrasting Kaleido BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KLDO) and its rivals on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Kaleido BioSciences Inc. has 78.8% of its shares owned by institutional investors vs. an average of 53.20% institutional ownership for its rivals. On other hand Kaleido BioSciences Inc. has 6.6% of its shares owned by company insiders vs. an average of 8.45% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

On first table we have Kaleido BioSciences Inc. and its rivals’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kaleido BioSciences Inc. 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 812.10% 105.95% 28.39%

Valuation and Earnings

The following data compares Kaleido BioSciences Inc. and its rivals’ .

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Kaleido BioSciences Inc. N/A 12 0.00 Industry Average 33.76M 4.16M 35.97

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows breakdown of recent ratings for Kaleido BioSciences Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Kaleido BioSciences Inc. 0 1 2 2.67 Industry Average 1.20 1.51 2.39 2.83

Kaleido BioSciences Inc. presently has a consensus price target of $18, suggesting a potential upside of 92.31%. The potential upside of the peers is 141.32%. Based on the results delivered earlier, Kaleido BioSciences Inc. is looking more favorable than its rivals, research analysts’ view.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Kaleido BioSciences Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kaleido BioSciences Inc. 4.07% -32.12% -47.36% 0% 0% -46.1% Industry Average 5.82% 9.20% 28.08% 41.63% 73.35% 54.83%

For the past year Kaleido BioSciences Inc. had bearish trend while Kaleido BioSciences Inc.’s rivals had bullish trend.

Liquidity

Kaleido BioSciences Inc. has a Current Ratio of 14 and a Quick Ratio of 14. Competitively, Kaleido BioSciences Inc.’s peers Current Ratio is 7.07 and has 6.86 Quick Ratio. Kaleido BioSciences Inc. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Kaleido BioSciences Inc.’s peers.

Dividends

Kaleido BioSciences Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Kaleido BioSciences Inc.’s peers beat on 3 of the 4 factors Kaleido BioSciences Inc.