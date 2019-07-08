Reviewing Kaleido BioSciences Inc. (KLDO)’s and Innoviva Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA)’s results

This is a contrast between Kaleido BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KLDO) and Innoviva Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kaleido BioSciences Inc. 14 0.00 N/A -1.39 0.00 Innoviva Inc. 15 5.40 N/A 3.52 4.18

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Kaleido BioSciences Inc. and Innoviva Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kaleido BioSciences Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Innoviva Inc. 0.00% 0% 91%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Kaleido BioSciences Inc. are 14 and 14 respectively. Its competitor Innoviva Inc.’s Current Ratio is 66 and its Quick Ratio is 66. Innoviva Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Kaleido BioSciences Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Kaleido BioSciences Inc. and Innoviva Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Kaleido BioSciences Inc. 0 1 3 2.75 Innoviva Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$17.75 is Kaleido BioSciences Inc.’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 88.23%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 62.6% of Kaleido BioSciences Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 80.7% of Innoviva Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 6.6% of Kaleido BioSciences Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.1% of Innoviva Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kaleido BioSciences Inc. -2% -1.41% 0% 0% 0% 3.3% Innoviva Inc. 0.34% 6.67% 3.16% -10.25% 0% -15.7%

For the past year Kaleido BioSciences Inc. had bullish trend while Innoviva Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Innoviva Inc. beats Kaleido BioSciences Inc.

Innoviva, Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of bio-pharmaceuticals. Its portfolio of respiratory products include RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA, (fluticasone furoate/ vilanterol, FF/VI) and ANORO ELLIPTA (umeclidinium bromide/ vilanterol, UMEC/VI). The company, under its the Long-Acting Beta2 Agonist (LABA) collaboration agreement and the strategic alliance agreement with Glaxo Group Limited (GSK), is entitled to receive royalties on the sales of RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA; and a 15% of any future payments made by GSK under its agreements relating to the combination FF/UMEC/VI and the Bifunctional Muscarinic Antagonist-Beta2 Agonist program, as monotherapy and in combination with other therapeutically active components. It has LABA collaboration agreement with GSK to develop and commercialize once-daily LABA products for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and asthma. The company was formerly known as Theravance, Inc. and changed its name to Innoviva, Inc. in January 2016. Innoviva, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Brisbane, California.