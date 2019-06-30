Reviewing Kaleido BioSciences Inc. (KLDO)’s and Immunic Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX)’s results

As Biotechnology companies, Kaleido BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KLDO) and Immunic Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kaleido BioSciences Inc. 14 0.00 N/A -1.39 0.00 Immunic Inc. 11 0.00 N/A -34.26 0.00

Table 1 highlights Kaleido BioSciences Inc. and Immunic Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Kaleido BioSciences Inc. and Immunic Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kaleido BioSciences Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Immunic Inc. 0.00% -235.3% -182.3%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Kaleido BioSciences Inc. are 14 and 14. Competitively, Immunic Inc. has 7 and 7 for Current and Quick Ratio. Kaleido BioSciences Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Immunic Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Kaleido BioSciences Inc. and Immunic Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Kaleido BioSciences Inc. 0 1 3 2.75 Immunic Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Kaleido BioSciences Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 53.02% and an $17.75 consensus target price.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Kaleido BioSciences Inc. and Immunic Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 62.6% and 1.9%. 6.6% are Kaleido BioSciences Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.3% of Immunic Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kaleido BioSciences Inc. -2% -1.41% 0% 0% 0% 3.3% Immunic Inc. -10.99% -55.02% 34.55% -17.53% -95.4% 45.6%

For the past year Kaleido BioSciences Inc. has weaker performance than Immunic Inc.

Summary

Kaleido BioSciences Inc. beats Immunic Inc. on 6 of the 7 factors.