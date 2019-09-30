Reviewing Kaleido BioSciences Inc. (KLDO)’s and Dermira Inc. (NASDAQ:DERM)’s results

Kaleido BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KLDO) and Dermira Inc. (NASDAQ:DERM) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kaleido BioSciences Inc. 9 0.00 7.34M -1.39 0.00 Dermira Inc. 8 -0.01 42.79M -5.34 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Kaleido BioSciences Inc. and Dermira Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Kaleido BioSciences Inc. and Dermira Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kaleido BioSciences Inc. 81,828,316.61% 0% 0% Dermira Inc. 520,559,610.71% -391.8% -53.3%

Liquidity

Kaleido BioSciences Inc. has a Current Ratio of 14 and a Quick Ratio of 14. Competitively, Dermira Inc.’s Current Ratio is 7.1 and has 6.9 Quick Ratio. Kaleido BioSciences Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Dermira Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 78.8% of Kaleido BioSciences Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 80.11% of Dermira Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 6.6% of Kaleido BioSciences Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.6% of Dermira Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kaleido BioSciences Inc. 4.07% -32.12% -47.36% 0% 0% -46.1% Dermira Inc. 5.51% -4.24% -16.18% 33.08% -4.55% 22.53%

For the past year Kaleido BioSciences Inc. has -46.1% weaker performance while Dermira Inc. has 22.53% stronger performance.

Summary

Kaleido BioSciences Inc. beats Dermira Inc. on 6 of the 10 factors.

Dermira, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing therapies to enhance the lives of patients with dermatologic diseases primarily in the United States. The companyÂ’s late-stage product candidates include Cimzia, an injectable biologic tumor necrosis factor-alpha inhibitor to treat various inflammatory diseases, as well as to treat patients with moderate-to-severe chronic plaque psoriasis; Glycopyrronium tosylate, a small-molecule anticholinergic product that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of primary axillary hyperhidrosis or excessive underarm sweating; and Olumacostat glasaretil, a small-molecule sebum inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat acne vulgaris or acne. It has a collaboration agreement with UCB Pharma S.A. for the development and commercialization of Cimzia. The company was formerly known as Skintelligence, Inc. and changed its name to Dermira, Inc. in September 2011. Dermira, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.