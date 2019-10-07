Reviewing Kaleido BioSciences Inc. (KLDO)’s and DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ:DBVT)’s results

Both Kaleido BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KLDO) and DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ:DBVT) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kaleido BioSciences Inc. 9 0.00 7.34M -1.39 0.00 DBV Technologies S.A. 9 0.00 37.25M -3.27 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kaleido BioSciences Inc. 83,409,090.91% 0% 0% DBV Technologies S.A. 401,400,862.07% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Kaleido BioSciences Inc. and DBV Technologies S.A.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Kaleido BioSciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 DBV Technologies S.A. 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, DBV Technologies S.A.’s potential upside is 57.13% and its consensus target price is $14.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 78.8% of Kaleido BioSciences Inc. shares and 46.27% of DBV Technologies S.A. shares. Insiders owned roughly 6.6% of Kaleido BioSciences Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kaleido BioSciences Inc. 4.07% -32.12% -47.36% 0% 0% -46.1% DBV Technologies S.A. -6.24% 9.23% -0.94% 41.55% -46.5% 47.51%

For the past year Kaleido BioSciences Inc. had bearish trend while DBV Technologies S.A. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors DBV Technologies S.A. beats Kaleido BioSciences Inc.

DBV Technologies S.A., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate is Viaskin Peanut, an immunotherapy product, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of peanut allergies in children, adolescents, and adults. The company is also developing Viaskin Milk that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Immunoglobulin E mediated cowÂ’s milk protein allergy (CMPA) and milk-induced eosinophilic esophagitis; Viaskin Egg, a pre-clinical stage product for the treatment of henÂ’s egg allergy; and booster vaccine for Bordatella pertussis. Its other earlier stage product development programs include treatments for CrohnÂ’s disease and respiratory syncytial virus. The company has collaboration with NestlÃ© Health Science to develop MAG1C, an atopy patch test for the diagnosis of CMPA in infants and toddlers. DBV Technologies S.A. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Montrouge, France.