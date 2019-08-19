Reviewing Kaleido BioSciences Inc. (KLDO)’s and Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCC)’s results

This is a contrast between Kaleido BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KLDO) and Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCC) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Kaleido BioSciences Inc.
|13
|0.00
|N/A
|-1.39
|0.00
|Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|1
|53.33
|N/A
|-0.64
|0.00
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Kaleido BioSciences Inc. and Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Kaleido BioSciences Inc. and Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Kaleido BioSciences Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|-46.9%
|-37.7%
Liquidity
14 and 14 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Kaleido BioSciences Inc. Its rival Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 8.1 and 8.1 respectively. Kaleido BioSciences Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Analyst Ratings
Kaleido BioSciences Inc. and Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Kaleido BioSciences Inc.
|0
|1
|3
|2.75
|Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
Kaleido BioSciences Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 105.44% and an $17.75 average price target.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors held 78.8% of Kaleido BioSciences Inc. shares and 12.6% of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. 6.6% are Kaleido BioSciences Inc.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 13.53% of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Kaleido BioSciences Inc.
|4.07%
|-32.12%
|-47.36%
|0%
|0%
|-46.1%
|Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|3.66%
|1.61%
|-21.95%
|-27.97%
|-64.77%
|-5.95%
For the past year Kaleido BioSciences Inc. was more bearish than Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Summary
On 5 of the 8 factors Kaleido BioSciences Inc. beats Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer and other proliferative diseases. The companyÂ’s oncology development programs include sapacitabine, a novel orally-available nucleoside analog that is in Phase III clinical trial for the front-line treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes. Its oncology development programs also comprise Seliciclib, a first-generation cyclin dependent kinase (CDK) inhibitor that is in phase I/II combination study with sapacitabine for BRCA mutations; and CYC065, a second generation CDK inhibitor, which is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors. In addition, the companyÂ’s oncology development programs include CYC140, a polo-like kinase inhibitor program that is in preclinical development stage. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Berkeley Heights, New Jersey.
