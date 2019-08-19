Reviewing Kaleido BioSciences Inc. (KLDO)’s and Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCC)’s results

This is a contrast between Kaleido BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KLDO) and Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCC) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kaleido BioSciences Inc. 13 0.00 N/A -1.39 0.00 Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 53.33 N/A -0.64 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kaleido BioSciences Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -46.9% -37.7%

Liquidity

14 and 14 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Kaleido BioSciences Inc. Its rival Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 8.1 and 8.1 respectively. Kaleido BioSciences Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Kaleido BioSciences Inc. 0 1 3 2.75 Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Kaleido BioSciences Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 105.44% and an $17.75 average price target.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 78.8% of Kaleido BioSciences Inc. shares and 12.6% of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. 6.6% are Kaleido BioSciences Inc.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 13.53% of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kaleido BioSciences Inc. 4.07% -32.12% -47.36% 0% 0% -46.1% Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3.66% 1.61% -21.95% -27.97% -64.77% -5.95%

For the past year Kaleido BioSciences Inc. was more bearish than Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer and other proliferative diseases. The companyÂ’s oncology development programs include sapacitabine, a novel orally-available nucleoside analog that is in Phase III clinical trial for the front-line treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes. Its oncology development programs also comprise Seliciclib, a first-generation cyclin dependent kinase (CDK) inhibitor that is in phase I/II combination study with sapacitabine for BRCA mutations; and CYC065, a second generation CDK inhibitor, which is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors. In addition, the companyÂ’s oncology development programs include CYC140, a polo-like kinase inhibitor program that is in preclinical development stage. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Berkeley Heights, New Jersey.