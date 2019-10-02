Reviewing Kaleido BioSciences Inc. (KLDO)’s and Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR)’s results

As Biotechnology businesses, Kaleido BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KLDO) and Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kaleido BioSciences Inc. 9 0.00 7.34M -1.39 0.00 Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 0.00 9.52M -0.81 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Kaleido BioSciences Inc. and Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Kaleido BioSciences Inc. and Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kaleido BioSciences Inc. 82,657,657.66% 0% 0% Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. 951,714,485.65% -52.4% -46.2%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Kaleido BioSciences Inc. is 14 while its Current Ratio is 14. Meanwhile, Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1 while its Quick Ratio is 1. Kaleido BioSciences Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Kaleido BioSciences Inc. and Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 78.8% and 1.6% respectively. About 6.6% of Kaleido BioSciences Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 42.8% of Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kaleido BioSciences Inc. 4.07% -32.12% -47.36% 0% 0% -46.1% Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. 21.62% 35% 35% 36.36% -49.06% 29.81%

For the past year Kaleido BioSciences Inc. has -46.1% weaker performance while Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 29.81% stronger performance.

Summary

Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 5 of the 9 factors Kaleido BioSciences Inc.

Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutic products. The company develops Mino-Lok product, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of catheter related bloodstream infections; and Hydrocortisone-Lidocaine Cream for the treatment of mild to moderate hemorrhoids. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Alpex Pharma S.A. to develop and commercialize orally disintegrating tablet formulations of pharmaceutical products in United States, Canada, and Mexico. Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Cranford, New Jersey.