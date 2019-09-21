Reviewing Kaleido BioSciences Inc. (KLDO)’s and Blueprint Medicines Corporation (NASDAQ:BPMC)’s results

Kaleido BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KLDO) and Blueprint Medicines Corporation (NASDAQ:BPMC) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kaleido BioSciences Inc. 12 0.00 N/A -1.39 0.00 Blueprint Medicines Corporation 85 498.11 N/A -6.08 0.00

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kaleido BioSciences Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Blueprint Medicines Corporation 0.00% -59.3% -45.4%

14 and 14 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Kaleido BioSciences Inc. Its rival Blueprint Medicines Corporation’s Current and Quick Ratios are 6.6 and 6.6 respectively. Kaleido BioSciences Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Blueprint Medicines Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Kaleido BioSciences Inc. 0 1 3 2.75 Blueprint Medicines Corporation 0 1 4 2.80

Kaleido BioSciences Inc. has a 86.45% upside potential and a consensus price target of $17.75. On the other hand, Blueprint Medicines Corporation’s potential upside is 36.46% and its average price target is $110.4. The information presented earlier suggests that Kaleido BioSciences Inc. looks more robust than Blueprint Medicines Corporation as far as analyst view.

The shares of both Kaleido BioSciences Inc. and Blueprint Medicines Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 78.8% and 95% respectively. About 6.6% of Kaleido BioSciences Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 0.5% of Blueprint Medicines Corporation shares.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kaleido BioSciences Inc. 4.07% -32.12% -47.36% 0% 0% -46.1% Blueprint Medicines Corporation -1.24% 3.33% 34.83% 41.26% 70.01% 85.77%

For the past year Kaleido BioSciences Inc. had bearish trend while Blueprint Medicines Corporation had bullish trend.

Kaleido BioSciences Inc. beats on 5 of the 9 factors Blueprint Medicines Corporation.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs of small molecule kinase inhibitors that target genomic drivers in various cancers and rare genetic diseases. Its lead drug candidates include BLU-285, which is in Phase I clinical trials that targets KIT Exon 17 mutant proteins and PDGFRa D842V, abnormally active receptor tyrosine kinases for patients with systemic mastocytosis, a disorder of the mast cells, and defined subsets of patients with gastrointestinal stromal tumor; and BLU-554, which is in Phase I clinical trials an orally available, potent, selective, and irreversible inhibitor of the kinase FGFR4 that is activated in a defined subset of patients with hepatocellular carcinoma. It is also developing BLU-667, a drug candidate that targets RET, a receptor tyrosine kinase that is abnormally activated by mutations or translocations; and RET resistant mutants that would arise from treatment with first generation therapies, as well as candidates as inhibitors of neurotrophic tyrosine receptor kinase (NTRK) and predicted NTRK resistant mutants. In addition, the company is developing treatments that target cancer and rare genetic diseases. The company has agreements with Alexion Pharma Holding to research, develop, and commercialize drug candidates for an undisclosed activated kinase target, which is the cause of a rare genetic disease; and F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd and Hoffmann-La Roche Inc. to discover, develop, and commercialize small molecule therapeutics targeting kinases. The company was formerly known as Hoyle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Blueprint Medicines Corporation in June 2011. Blueprint Medicines Corporation was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.