Reviewing Kaleido BioSciences Inc. (KLDO)’s and Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA)’s results

As Biotechnology companies, Kaleido BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KLDO) and Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kaleido BioSciences Inc. 12 0.00 N/A -1.39 0.00 Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 53 3.19 N/A 12.15 5.16

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Kaleido BioSciences Inc. and Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kaleido BioSciences Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 84.7% 76.3%

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Kaleido BioSciences Inc. and Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Kaleido BioSciences Inc. 0 1 3 2.75 Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Kaleido BioSciences Inc.’s upside potential is 91.48% at a $17.75 average price target. Meanwhile, Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average price target is $77, while its potential upside is 47.62%. The information presented earlier suggests that Kaleido BioSciences Inc. looks more robust than Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. as far as analyst belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Kaleido BioSciences Inc. and Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 78.8% and 86.3%. Kaleido BioSciences Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 6.6%. Competitively, 0.2% are Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kaleido BioSciences Inc. 4.07% -32.12% -47.36% 0% 0% -46.1% Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. -1.03% 5.03% 41.87% 39.44% 63.57% 60.92%

For the past year Kaleido BioSciences Inc. had bearish trend while Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 9 of the 10 factors Kaleido BioSciences Inc.

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel small molecule drugs for various therapeutic areas in the United States and Switzerland. The companyÂ’s proprietary investigational clinical programs include etrasimod (APD334), which is in Phase IIb evaluation for ulcerative colitis, as well as is in Phase IIa evaluation for dermatologic extraintestinal manifestations in inflammatory bowel disease, pyoderma gangrenosum, and primary biliary cholangitis; ralinepag that is in Phase IIb evaluation to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension; and APD371, which is in Phase IIa evaluation for the treatment of pain associated with Crohn's disease. It has collaboration agreements with Eisai Inc.; Eisai Co., Ltd.; Axovant Sciences Ltd.; and Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH. Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is based in San Diego, California.