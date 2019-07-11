Reviewing Kaleido BioSciences Inc. (KLDO)’s and Arbutus Biopharma Corporation (NASDAQ:ABUS)’s results

As Biotechnology companies, Kaleido BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KLDO) and Arbutus Biopharma Corporation (NASDAQ:ABUS) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kaleido BioSciences Inc. 14 0.00 N/A -1.39 0.00 Arbutus Biopharma Corporation 3 25.94 N/A -1.32 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Kaleido BioSciences Inc. and Arbutus Biopharma Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Kaleido BioSciences Inc. and Arbutus Biopharma Corporation’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kaleido BioSciences Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Arbutus Biopharma Corporation 0.00% -87.5% -30.6%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Kaleido BioSciences Inc. is 14 while its Current Ratio is 14. Meanwhile, Arbutus Biopharma Corporation has a Current Ratio of 12.7 while its Quick Ratio is 12.7. Kaleido BioSciences Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Arbutus Biopharma Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

Kaleido BioSciences Inc. and Arbutus Biopharma Corporation Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Kaleido BioSciences Inc. 0 1 3 2.75 Arbutus Biopharma Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

$17.75 is Kaleido BioSciences Inc.’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 89.64%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Kaleido BioSciences Inc. and Arbutus Biopharma Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 62.6% and 44.6% respectively. About 6.6% of Kaleido BioSciences Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, Arbutus Biopharma Corporation has 3% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kaleido BioSciences Inc. -2% -1.41% 0% 0% 0% 3.3% Arbutus Biopharma Corporation -0.42% -36.02% -38.82% -48.82% -64.21% -37.86%

For the past year Kaleido BioSciences Inc. has 3.3% stronger performance while Arbutus Biopharma Corporation has -37.86% weaker performance.

Summary

Kaleido BioSciences Inc. beats Arbutus Biopharma Corporation on 6 of the 8 factors.

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing a cure for patients suffering from chronic Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection in Canada and the United States. It also develops a pipeline of products based on RNA interference therapeutics (RNAi). The companyÂ’s lead candidate is ARB-1467, which is in a Phase II trial to eliminate HBV surface antigen expression in patients chronically infected with HBV. Its product candidates also comprise ARB-1740, a pan-genotypic second-generation siRNA therapeutic in Phase II multi-dose study in Hepatitis B e antigen-chronic HBV patients; and AB-423, a core protein/capsid assembly inhibitor in Phase I clinical trial as an oral therapeutic for the treatment of chronic HBV infection. In addition, the company has various research programs for the discovery and development of proprietary HBV candidates, including oral surface antigen inhibitors, cccDNA targeting agents, and immunomodulators. Further, its partnered programs consist of Patisiran (ALN-TTR02), an RNAi therapeutic targeting transthyretin (TTR) in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of TTR-mediated amyloidosis in patients with FAP; Marqibo for the treatment of adult patients with Philadelphia chromosome-negative acute lymphoblastic leukemia in second or greater relapse or whose disease has progressed following two or more lines of anti-leukemia therapy; and DCR-PH1 for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1. The company was formerly known as Tekmira Pharmaceuticals Corporation and changed its name to Arbutus Biopharma Corporation in July 2015. Arbutus Biopharma Corporation is headquartered in Burnaby, Canada.