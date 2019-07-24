Reviewing Kaleido BioSciences Inc. (KLDO)’s and AnaptysBio Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB)’s results

As Biotechnology businesses, Kaleido BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KLDO) and AnaptysBio Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kaleido BioSciences Inc. 14 0.00 N/A -1.39 0.00 AnaptysBio Inc. 69 294.56 N/A -2.68 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Kaleido BioSciences Inc. and AnaptysBio Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Kaleido BioSciences Inc. and AnaptysBio Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kaleido BioSciences Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% AnaptysBio Inc. 0.00% -15.8% -15%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Kaleido BioSciences Inc. are 14 and 14 respectively. Its competitor AnaptysBio Inc.’s Current Ratio is 17 and its Quick Ratio is 17. AnaptysBio Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Kaleido BioSciences Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Kaleido BioSciences Inc. and AnaptysBio Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Kaleido BioSciences Inc. 0 1 3 2.75 AnaptysBio Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Kaleido BioSciences Inc. has a 135.72% upside potential and an average target price of $17.75.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 62.6% of Kaleido BioSciences Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of AnaptysBio Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 6.6% of Kaleido BioSciences Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.2% of AnaptysBio Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kaleido BioSciences Inc. -2% -1.41% 0% 0% 0% 3.3% AnaptysBio Inc. 3.67% -6.45% 6.88% 0.26% -19.19% 13.69%

For the past year Kaleido BioSciences Inc. has weaker performance than AnaptysBio Inc.

AnaptysBio, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing antibody product candidates focused on unmet medical needs in inflammation. The companyÂ’s proprietary anti-inflammatory pipeline includes ANB020, an anti-interleukin-33 antibody for the treatment of moderate-to-severe adult atopic dermatitis, severe adult peanut allergy, and severe adult eosinophilic asthma; ANB019, an anti-interleukin-36R antibody for the treatment of rare inflammatory diseases, including generalized pustular psoriasis and palmo-plantar pustular psoriasis; and a portfolio of checkpoint receptor agonist antibodies for the treatment of certain autoimmune diseases. It also has an immuno-oncology partnership with TESARO, Inc. and TESARO Development, Inc. to develop and commercialize an anti-PD-1 antagonist antibody (TSR-042) and an anti-TIM-3 antagonist antibody (TSR-022), which are under clinical development; and an inflammation partnership with Celgene Corporation to develop an anti-PD-1 checkpoint agonist antibody (CC-90006) that is in clinical stage. The company was formerly known as Anaptys Biosciences, Inc. and changed its name to AnaptysBio, Inc. in July 2006. AnaptysBio, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is based in San Diego, California.