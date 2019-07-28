Reviewing Kaleido BioSciences Inc. (KLDO)’s and Albireo Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO)’s results

As Biotechnology companies, Kaleido BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KLDO) and Albireo Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kaleido BioSciences Inc. 13 0.00 N/A -1.39 0.00 Albireo Pharma Inc. 30 153.86 N/A -3.87 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Kaleido BioSciences Inc. and Albireo Pharma Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kaleido BioSciences Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Albireo Pharma Inc. 0.00% -47% -32.3%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Kaleido BioSciences Inc. are 14 and 14 respectively. Its competitor Albireo Pharma Inc.’s Current Ratio is 15.5 and its Quick Ratio is 15.5. Albireo Pharma Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Kaleido BioSciences Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Kaleido BioSciences Inc. and Albireo Pharma Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Kaleido BioSciences Inc. 0 1 3 2.75 Albireo Pharma Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Kaleido BioSciences Inc.’s average target price is $17.75, while its potential upside is 136.98%. Competitively the average target price of Albireo Pharma Inc. is $62, which is potential 130.14% upside. The results provided earlier shows that Kaleido BioSciences Inc. appears more favorable than Albireo Pharma Inc., based on analyst belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Kaleido BioSciences Inc. and Albireo Pharma Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 62.6% and 75.7% respectively. Insiders held roughly 6.6% of Kaleido BioSciences Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, held 0.4% of Albireo Pharma Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kaleido BioSciences Inc. -2% -1.41% 0% 0% 0% 3.3% Albireo Pharma Inc. 4.41% 18.46% 45.62% 46.52% 22.72% 54.34%

For the past year Kaleido BioSciences Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Albireo Pharma Inc.

Summary

Albireo Pharma Inc. beats Kaleido BioSciences Inc. on 5 of the 9 factors.

Albireo Pharma, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators to treat orphan pediatric liver diseases and gastrointestinal (GI) disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate includes A4250, an orally administered ileal sodium dependent bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is in phase II clinical trial for treating progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis and primary biliary cholangitis. The companyÂ’s clinical-stage product candidates comprise Elobixibat, an orally administered IBAT inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of chronic constipation and other GI diseases; and A3384, a development stage product to treat bile acid malabsorption. It has license agreement with EA Pharma for the development and commercialization of elobixibat. Albireo Pharma, Inc. is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.