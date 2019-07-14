Reviewing Kaleido BioSciences Inc. (KLDO)’s and AgeX Therapeutics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AGE)’s results

Both Kaleido BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KLDO) and AgeX Therapeutics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AGE) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kaleido BioSciences Inc. 14 0.00 N/A -1.39 0.00 AgeX Therapeutics Inc. 4 73.31 N/A -0.21 0.00

In table 1 we can see Kaleido BioSciences Inc. and AgeX Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Kaleido BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KLDO) and AgeX Therapeutics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AGE)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kaleido BioSciences Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% AgeX Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -82% -63.9%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Kaleido BioSciences Inc. are 14 and 14. Competitively, AgeX Therapeutics Inc. has 3.2 and 3.2 for Current and Quick Ratio. Kaleido BioSciences Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than AgeX Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Kaleido BioSciences Inc. and AgeX Therapeutics Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Kaleido BioSciences Inc. 0 1 3 2.75 AgeX Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Kaleido BioSciences Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 100.11% and an $17.75 average target price.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Kaleido BioSciences Inc. and AgeX Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 62.6% and 23.8%. Insiders owned 6.6% of Kaleido BioSciences Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 43.8% of AgeX Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kaleido BioSciences Inc. -2% -1.41% 0% 0% 0% 3.3% AgeX Therapeutics Inc. 0.44% 2.24% 11.22% 0% 0% 52.51%

For the past year Kaleido BioSciences Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than AgeX Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Kaleido BioSciences Inc. beats AgeX Therapeutics Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.