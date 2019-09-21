Reviewing Kaleido BioSciences Inc. (KLDO)’s and Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST)’s results

This is a contrast between Kaleido BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KLDO) and Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kaleido BioSciences Inc. 12 0.00 N/A -1.39 0.00 Acasti Pharma Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -1.22 0.00

Demonstrates Kaleido BioSciences Inc. and Acasti Pharma Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Kaleido BioSciences Inc. and Acasti Pharma Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kaleido BioSciences Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Acasti Pharma Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

Kaleido BioSciences Inc. and Acasti Pharma Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Kaleido BioSciences Inc. 0 1 3 2.75 Acasti Pharma Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Kaleido BioSciences Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 86.45% and an $17.75 average target price. On the other hand, Acasti Pharma Inc.’s potential upside is 267.30% and its average target price is $7.75. The information presented earlier suggests that Acasti Pharma Inc. looks more robust than Kaleido BioSciences Inc. as far as analyst opinion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 78.8% of Kaleido BioSciences Inc. shares and 4.02% of Acasti Pharma Inc. shares. Kaleido BioSciences Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 6.6%. Competitively, 13.28% are Acasti Pharma Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kaleido BioSciences Inc. 4.07% -32.12% -47.36% 0% 0% -46.1% Acasti Pharma Inc. 2.99% 107.76% 181.87% 129.52% 338.18% 189.7%

For the past year Kaleido BioSciences Inc. had bearish trend while Acasti Pharma Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Acasti Pharma Inc. beats on 4 of the 6 factors Kaleido BioSciences Inc.

Acasti Pharma Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of prescription drugs for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases. The company's lead product candidate is CaPre, an omega-3 phospholipid for the treatment of hypertriglyceridemia. Acasti Pharma Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is based in Laval, Canada.