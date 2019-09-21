Reviewing Kaleido BioSciences Inc. (KLDO)’s and Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST)’s results

This is a contrast between Kaleido BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KLDO) and Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Kaleido BioSciences Inc.
|12
|0.00
|N/A
|-1.39
|0.00
|Acasti Pharma Inc.
|1
|0.00
|N/A
|-1.22
|0.00
Demonstrates Kaleido BioSciences Inc. and Acasti Pharma Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Kaleido BioSciences Inc. and Acasti Pharma Inc.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Kaleido BioSciences Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Acasti Pharma Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Ratings
Kaleido BioSciences Inc. and Acasti Pharma Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Kaleido BioSciences Inc.
|0
|1
|3
|2.75
|Acasti Pharma Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
Kaleido BioSciences Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 86.45% and an $17.75 average target price. On the other hand, Acasti Pharma Inc.’s potential upside is 267.30% and its average target price is $7.75. The information presented earlier suggests that Acasti Pharma Inc. looks more robust than Kaleido BioSciences Inc. as far as analyst opinion.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors owned 78.8% of Kaleido BioSciences Inc. shares and 4.02% of Acasti Pharma Inc. shares. Kaleido BioSciences Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 6.6%. Competitively, 13.28% are Acasti Pharma Inc.’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Kaleido BioSciences Inc.
|4.07%
|-32.12%
|-47.36%
|0%
|0%
|-46.1%
|Acasti Pharma Inc.
|2.99%
|107.76%
|181.87%
|129.52%
|338.18%
|189.7%
For the past year Kaleido BioSciences Inc. had bearish trend while Acasti Pharma Inc. had bullish trend.
Summary
Acasti Pharma Inc. beats on 4 of the 6 factors Kaleido BioSciences Inc.
Acasti Pharma Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of prescription drugs for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases. The company's lead product candidate is CaPre, an omega-3 phospholipid for the treatment of hypertriglyceridemia. Acasti Pharma Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is based in Laval, Canada.
