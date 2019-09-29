Reviewing Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. (KALA)’s and VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN)’s results

Since Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA) and VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4 -0.05 20.43M -2.74 0.00 VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 37.52M -0.91 0.00

Table 1 highlights Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. and VistaGen Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. and VistaGen Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. 490,869,774.15% -104.2% -54.1% VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. 4,443,918,038.61% -644.7% -266.1%

Liquidity

10.3 and 9.9 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. Its rival VistaGen Therapeutics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 4.9 and 4.9 respectively. Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than VistaGen Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. and VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 200.00% and an $12 average price target. Competitively the average price target of VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. is $22, which is potential 1,829.82% upside. Based on the data shown earlier, VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc., analysts belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 83.4% of Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 20.4% of VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 4.25% of Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Comparatively, VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. has 0.2% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3.89% -7.98% -20.65% 10.11% -51.96% 20.25% VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. -3.57% -29.17% -51.43% -66.45% -59.2% -66%

For the past year Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 20.25% stronger performance while VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. has -66% weaker performance.

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies using its proprietary nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles technology. The companyÂ’s product candidates include KPI-121 1.0%, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of inflammation and pain following ocular surgery; and KPI-121 0.25% that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the temporary relief of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease. It also develops KPI-285, a receptor kinase inhibitor, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of various retinal diseases. The company was formerly known as Hanes Newco, Inc. and changed its name to Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in December 2009. Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing medicines for depression and other central nervous system (CNS) disorders. The company's lead product candidate is AV-101, which is in Phase II development stage, an adjunctive treatment used for major depressive disorder. It also focuses on potential commercial applications of its human pluripotent stem cell (hPSC) technology platform to discover, rescue, develop, and commercialize new chemical entities (NCEs) for CNS and other diseases; and regenerative medicine involving hPSC-derived blood, cartilage, heart, and liver cells. In addition, the company develops CardioSafe 3D, an in vitro cardiac bioassay system for predicting human heart toxicity of small molecule NCEs. VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. has licensing, sublicensing, and collaboration agreements with BlueRock Therapeutics, LP; U.S. National Institutes of Health; Cato Research Ltd.; and University Health Network. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.