Reviewing Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. (KALA)’s and Tenax Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX)’s results

Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA) and Tenax Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. 6 40.49 N/A -2.74 0.00 Tenax Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -7.65 0.00

Demonstrates Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Tenax Therapeutics Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -104.2% -54.1% Tenax Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -175.2% -156.5%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 10.3 and 9.9 respectively. Its competitor Tenax Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 11 and its Quick Ratio is 11. Tenax Therapeutics Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Tenax Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Tenax Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 237.50% for Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. with consensus price target of $13.5.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Tenax Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 83.4% and 22.2% respectively. Insiders owned 4.25% of Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 4.73% of Tenax Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3.89% -7.98% -20.65% 10.11% -51.96% 20.25% Tenax Therapeutics Inc. -2.96% -6.43% -21.56% 11.97% -79.3% 8.26%

For the past year Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. has stronger performance than Tenax Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 7 of the 8 factors Tenax Therapeutics Inc.

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies using its proprietary nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles technology. The companyÂ’s product candidates include KPI-121 1.0%, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of inflammation and pain following ocular surgery; and KPI-121 0.25% that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the temporary relief of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease. It also develops KPI-285, a receptor kinase inhibitor, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of various retinal diseases. The company was formerly known as Hanes Newco, Inc. and changed its name to Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in December 2009. Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, focused on the identification, development, and commercialization of a portfolio of products for the critical care market in the United States and Canada. It focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products containing levosimendan, 2.5 mg/ml concentrate for solution for infusion/5ml vial for use in the reduction of morbidity and mortality in cardiac surgery patients at risk for developing Low Cardiac Output Syndrome. The company was formerly known as Oxygen Biotherapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. in September 2014. Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina.