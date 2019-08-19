Reviewing Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. (KALA)’s and Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSS)’s results

Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA) and Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSS) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. 7 39.51 N/A -2.74 0.00 Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.64 0.00

Demonstrates Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA) and Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSS)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -104.2% -54.1% Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 209% -116.3%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 10.3 and 9.9 respectively. Its competitor Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.6 and its Quick Ratio is 2.6. Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

The upside potential is 237.50% for Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. with average price target of $13.5. Competitively the average price target of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $3.25, which is potential 291.57% upside. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. is looking more favorable than Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 83.4% of Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 41.4% of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 4.25% of Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.2% of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3.89% -7.98% -20.65% 10.11% -51.96% 20.25% Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 21.13% 30.3% -36.3% 66.19% -61.78% 106.88%

For the past year Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. was less bullish than Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies using its proprietary nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles technology. The companyÂ’s product candidates include KPI-121 1.0%, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of inflammation and pain following ocular surgery; and KPI-121 0.25% that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the temporary relief of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease. It also develops KPI-285, a receptor kinase inhibitor, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of various retinal diseases. The company was formerly known as Hanes Newco, Inc. and changed its name to Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in December 2009. Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of oncology therapeutics for the treatment of solid and hematologic cancers. The company is developing vosaroxin, an anticancer quinolone derivative for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML). It has completed a Phase III, randomized, double-blind, and placebo-controlled trial of vosaroxin in combination with cytarabine in patients with relapsed or refractory AML. The company also completed a Phase II single-agent trial of vosaroxin in platinum-resistant ovarian cancer. In addition, it is involved in the initiation of an investigator-sponsored trial of vosaroxin in combination with decitabine in older patients with untreated AML and high-risk myelodysplastic syndrome; and developing SNS-062, a non-covalently binding inhibitor of the human protein BrutonÂ’s tyrosine kinase (BTK). The company has a collaboration agreement with Biogen Idec MA, Inc. to discover, develop, and commercialize small molecule BTK inhibitors; and license agreement with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited to develop and commercialize preclinical inhibitors of phosphoinositide-dependent kinase-1. Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.