Reviewing Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. (KALA)’s and Spero Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO)’s results

As Biotechnology companies, Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA) and Spero Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. 6 44.94 N/A -2.74 0.00 Spero Therapeutics Inc. 11 17.96 N/A -2.18 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Spero Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -104.2% -54.1% Spero Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -34.5% -31.2%

Liquidity

Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 10.3 while its Quick Ratio is 9.9. On the competitive side is, Spero Therapeutics Inc. which has a 17.5 Current Ratio and a 17.5 Quick Ratio. Spero Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Spero Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Spero Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average target price is $12, while its potential upside is 163.74%. On the other hand, Spero Therapeutics Inc.’s potential upside is 137.89% and its average target price is $28. The data from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. seems more appealing than Spero Therapeutics Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Spero Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 83.4% and 53.1% respectively. About 4.25% of Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 23.71% of Spero Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3.89% -7.98% -20.65% 10.11% -51.96% 20.25% Spero Therapeutics Inc. -0.95% -11.87% -4.77% 9.14% -5.63% 68.94%

For the past year Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. was less bullish than Spero Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Spero Therapeutics Inc. beats Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies using its proprietary nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles technology. The companyÂ’s product candidates include KPI-121 1.0%, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of inflammation and pain following ocular surgery; and KPI-121 0.25% that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the temporary relief of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease. It also develops KPI-285, a receptor kinase inhibitor, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of various retinal diseases. The company was formerly known as Hanes Newco, Inc. and changed its name to Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in December 2009. Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Spero Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacterial infections in the United States. It is developing SPR994, an oral carbapenem-class antibiotic for use in adults to treat MDR gram-negative infections; SPR741 that has completed Phase I clinical trial to treat MDR gram-negative infections in the hospital setting; SPR206, an agent that is in preclinical development stage to disrupt the outer membrane of gram-negative bacteria; and SPR720, an oral antibiotic that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of pulmonary non-tuberculous mycobacterial infections. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.