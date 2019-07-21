Reviewing Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. (KALA)’s and Scholar Rock Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:SRRK)’s results

Since Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA) and Scholar Rock Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:SRRK) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. 7 136.17 N/A -2.45 0.00 Scholar Rock Holding Corporation 18 123.74 N/A -2.35 0.00

Table 1 highlights Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Scholar Rock Holding Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -104.2% -54.1% Scholar Rock Holding Corporation 0.00% -76.3% -42.6%

Liquidity

Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 10.3 and a Quick Ratio of 9.9. Competitively, Scholar Rock Holding Corporation’s Current Ratio is 5.7 and has 5.7 Quick Ratio. Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Scholar Rock Holding Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Scholar Rock Holding Corporation can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Scholar Rock Holding Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average price target is $15, while its potential upside is 169.30%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Scholar Rock Holding Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 81.6% and 72.7%. Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders are 4.25%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 29.4% of Scholar Rock Holding Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. -16.34% -25.94% -14.29% -17.5% -65.66% 21.47% Scholar Rock Holding Corporation -3.68% 32.47% 27.78% -16.25% 0% -8.88%

For the past year Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend while Scholar Rock Holding Corporation had bearish trend.

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies using its proprietary nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles technology. The companyÂ’s product candidates include KPI-121 1.0%, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of inflammation and pain following ocular surgery; and KPI-121 0.25% that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the temporary relief of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease. It also develops KPI-285, a receptor kinase inhibitor, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of various retinal diseases. The company was formerly known as Hanes Newco, Inc. and changed its name to Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in December 2009. Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of various medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. The company is developing its lead antibody product candidate, SRK-015, a first-in-class inhibitor of the activation of myostatin that is in clinical development stage for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy. It is also developing various product candidates for a range of serious diseases, including other neuromuscular disorders, cancer, fibrosis, and anemia. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.