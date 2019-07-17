Reviewing Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. (KALA)’s and Puma Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI)’s results

Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA) and Puma Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. 7 148.63 N/A -2.45 0.00 Puma Biotechnology Inc. 25 1.47 N/A -3.00 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Puma Biotechnology Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -104.2% -54.1% Puma Biotechnology Inc. 0.00% -258.2% -51.2%

Liquidity

Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 10.3 while its Quick Ratio is 9.9. On the competitive side is, Puma Biotechnology Inc. which has a 3 Current Ratio and a 3 Quick Ratio. Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Puma Biotechnology Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Puma Biotechnology Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Puma Biotechnology Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 146.71% for Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. with average target price of $15.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 81.6% of Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of Puma Biotechnology Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 4.25% of Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 11.2% of Puma Biotechnology Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. -16.34% -25.94% -14.29% -17.5% -65.66% 21.47% Puma Biotechnology Inc. -44.74% -51.02% -37.89% -29.01% -68% -18.48%

For the past year Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend while Puma Biotechnology Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Puma Biotechnology Inc.

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies using its proprietary nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles technology. The companyÂ’s product candidates include KPI-121 1.0%, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of inflammation and pain following ocular surgery; and KPI-121 0.25% that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the temporary relief of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease. It also develops KPI-285, a receptor kinase inhibitor, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of various retinal diseases. The company was formerly known as Hanes Newco, Inc. and changed its name to Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in December 2009. Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Puma Biotechnology, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products to improve cancer care. Its drug candidates include PB272 (neratinib (oral)) for the treatment of early stage breast cancer, metastatic breast cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, HER2 mutation-positive solid tumors, and HER2-mutated non-amplified breast cancer; and PB272 (neratinib (intravenous)). The company also develops PB357, an orally administered agent that is an irreversible tyrosine kinase inhibitor that blocks signal transduction through the epidermal growth factor receptors, HER1, HER2, and HER4. It has a license agreement with Pfizer, Inc. for the development, manufacture, and commercialization of PB272 neratinib (oral), PB272 neratinib (intravenous), PB357, and certain related compounds. Puma Biotechnology, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.