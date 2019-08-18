Reviewing Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. (KALA)’s and Melinta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MLNT)’s results

Both Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA) and Melinta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MLNT) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. 7 39.51 N/A -2.74 0.00 Melinta Therapeutics Inc. 4 0.33 N/A -15.68 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA) and Melinta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MLNT)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -104.2% -54.1% Melinta Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -71.6% -32.3%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 10.3 while its Quick Ratio stands at 9.9. The Current Ratio of rival Melinta Therapeutics Inc. is 1.4 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.1. Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Melinta Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Melinta Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Melinta Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 237.50% for Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. with consensus target price of $13.5. Meanwhile, Melinta Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus target price is $14, while its potential upside is 493.22%. The results from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Melinta Therapeutics Inc. seems more appealing than Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Melinta Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 83.4% and 24.3% respectively. Insiders held roughly 4.25% of Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 0.3% are Melinta Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3.89% -7.98% -20.65% 10.11% -51.96% 20.25% Melinta Therapeutics Inc. -1.73% -43.69% -5.92% -4.34% -84.58% 0.16%

For the past year Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. has stronger performance than Melinta Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Melinta Therapeutics Inc.

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies using its proprietary nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles technology. The companyÂ’s product candidates include KPI-121 1.0%, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of inflammation and pain following ocular surgery; and KPI-121 0.25% that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the temporary relief of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease. It also develops KPI-285, a receptor kinase inhibitor, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of various retinal diseases. The company was formerly known as Hanes Newco, Inc. and changed its name to Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in December 2009. Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Melinta Therapeutics, Inc., an antibiotics company, is engaged in the discovery, development, and commercialization of antibiotics to overcome drug-resistant, life-threatening infections. It develops Delafloxacin, a fluoroquinolone for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections caused by Gram-positive and Gram-negative bacteria; and Baxdela for the treatment of patients with acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections. Melinta Therapeutics, Inc. was formerly known as formerly Rib-X Pharmaceuticals and changed its name to Melinta Therapeutics, Inc. on October 7, 2013. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in New Haven, Connecticut with an additional office in Lincolnshire, Illinois.