Reviewing Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. (KALA)’s and Kitov Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ:KTOV)’s results

Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA) and Kitov Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ:KTOV) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. 7 151.09 N/A -2.45 0.00 Kitov Pharma Ltd 1 18.83 N/A -0.37 0.00

In table 1 we can see Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Kitov Pharma Ltd’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Kitov Pharma Ltd’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -104.2% -54.1% Kitov Pharma Ltd 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Kitov Pharma Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Kitov Pharma Ltd 0 0 0 0.00

Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential is 143.90% at a $15 average price target.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Kitov Pharma Ltd are owned by institutional investors at 81.6% and 20.28% respectively. Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 4.25%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. -16.34% -25.94% -14.29% -17.5% -65.66% 21.47% Kitov Pharma Ltd 0.96% -7.08% -9.48% -21.05% -60.23% 59.09%

For the past year Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. was less bullish than Kitov Pharma Ltd.

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies using its proprietary nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles technology. The companyÂ’s product candidates include KPI-121 1.0%, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of inflammation and pain following ocular surgery; and KPI-121 0.25% that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the temporary relief of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease. It also develops KPI-285, a receptor kinase inhibitor, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of various retinal diseases. The company was formerly known as Hanes Newco, Inc. and changed its name to Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in December 2009. Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Kitov Pharmaceuticals Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a development stage biopharmaceutical company in Israel. It develops combination drugs for the simultaneous treatment of pain caused by osteoarthritis and hypertension. The companyÂ’s lead drug candidate is KIT-302, a fixed dosage combination product based on the generic drugs celecoxib and amlodipine besylate that has completed its Phase III clinical study. It is also developing NT219, a small molecule that targets two pathways involved in cancer drug resistance. Kitov Pharmaceuticals Holdings Ltd. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.