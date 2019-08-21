Reviewing Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. (KALA)’s and Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDA)’s results

As Biotechnology companies, Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA) and Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDA) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. 7 39.41 N/A -2.74 0.00 Gamida Cell Ltd. 8 0.00 N/A -2.47 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Gamida Cell Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -104.2% -54.1% Gamida Cell Ltd. 0.00% -662.4% -130.2%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 9.9 while its Current Ratio is 10.3. Meanwhile, Gamida Cell Ltd. has a Current Ratio of 6.5 while its Quick Ratio is 6.5. Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Gamida Cell Ltd.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Gamida Cell Ltd.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Gamida Cell Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus target price of Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $13.5, with potential upside of 238.35%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 83.4% of Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 13.1% of Gamida Cell Ltd. are owned by institutional investors. 4.25% are Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, Gamida Cell Ltd. has 65.61% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3.89% -7.98% -20.65% 10.11% -51.96% 20.25% Gamida Cell Ltd. -5.13% -27.31% -51.06% -74.27% 0% -62.78%

For the past year Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 20.25% stronger performance while Gamida Cell Ltd. has -62.78% weaker performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Gamida Cell Ltd.

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies using its proprietary nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles technology. The companyÂ’s product candidates include KPI-121 1.0%, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of inflammation and pain following ocular surgery; and KPI-121 0.25% that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the temporary relief of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease. It also develops KPI-285, a receptor kinase inhibitor, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of various retinal diseases. The company was formerly known as Hanes Newco, Inc. and changed its name to Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in December 2009. Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Gamida Cell Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing cell therapies to cure cancer, and rare and serious hematologic diseases in the United States, the European Union, and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is NiCord, a nicotinamide (NAM)-expanded cord blood cell therapy that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for use as a curative stem cell graft for patients in hematopoietic stem cell transplant. It is also developing NAM-NK, an innate immunotherapy of expanded natural killer cells, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of refractory non-Hodgkin lymphoma and multiple myeloma. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.