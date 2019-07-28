Reviewing Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. (KALA)’s and Cara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA)’s results

Both Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA) and Cara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. 7 138.37 N/A -2.45 0.00 Cara Therapeutics Inc. 19 51.31 N/A -2.10 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Cara Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA) and Cara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -104.2% -54.1% Cara Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -67.3% -44.4%

Liquidity

Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 10.3 while its Quick Ratio is 9.9. On the competitive side is, Cara Therapeutics Inc. which has a 3.4 Current Ratio and a 3.4 Quick Ratio. Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Cara Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Cara Therapeutics Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Cara Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 6 3.00

The average price target of Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $15, with potential upside of 165.02%. Meanwhile, Cara Therapeutics Inc.’s average price target is $26.86, while its potential upside is 16.58%. The results provided earlier shows that Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. appears more favorable than Cara Therapeutics Inc., based on analyst belief.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 81.6% of Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 60.7% of Cara Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders held 4.25% of Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 2.7% of Cara Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. -16.34% -25.94% -14.29% -17.5% -65.66% 21.47% Cara Therapeutics Inc. -2.2% -3.76% 11.84% -4.88% 47.79% 43.92%

For the past year Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Cara Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Cara Therapeutics Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies using its proprietary nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles technology. The companyÂ’s product candidates include KPI-121 1.0%, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of inflammation and pain following ocular surgery; and KPI-121 0.25% that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the temporary relief of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease. It also develops KPI-285, a receptor kinase inhibitor, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of various retinal diseases. The company was formerly known as Hanes Newco, Inc. and changed its name to Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in December 2009. Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Cara Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing chemical entities designed to alleviate pain and pruritus by selectively targeting kappa opioid receptors in the United States. It is developing product candidates that target the body's peripheral nervous system. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate comprises I.V. CR845, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of patients with acute postoperative pain in adult patients, as well as in Phase II/III clinical trial for the treatment of uremic pruritus disease. It is also developing Oral CR845 that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat moderate-to-severe acute and chronic pain, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat uremic pruritus; and CR701, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of neuropathic and inflammatory pain. The company has license agreements with Maruishi Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd to develop, manufacture, and commercialize drug products containing CR845 for acute pain and uremic pruritus in Japan; and Chong Kun Dang Pharmaceutical Corporation to develop, manufacture, and commercialize drug products containing CR845 in South Korea. Cara Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.