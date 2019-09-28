Reviewing Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. (KALA)’s and Capricor Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CAPR)’s results

This is a contrast between Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA) and Capricor Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CAPR) based on their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4 -0.05 20.43M -2.74 0.00 Capricor Therapeutics Inc. 3 0.00 2.63M -4.59 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. 490,869,774.15% -104.2% -54.1% Capricor Therapeutics Inc. 94,993,859.71% -224.9% -126.4%

Liquidity

Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 10.3 while its Quick Ratio is 9.9. On the competitive side is, Capricor Therapeutics Inc. which has a 5.3 Current Ratio and a 5.3 Quick Ratio. Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Capricor Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Capricor Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 200.00% and an $12 average target price. Meanwhile, Capricor Therapeutics Inc.’s average target price is $3.5, while its potential upside is 13.64%. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. is looking more favorable than Capricor Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 83.4% of Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 5.1% of Capricor Therapeutics Inc. shares. 4.25% are Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 32.93% of Capricor Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3.89% -7.98% -20.65% 10.11% -51.96% 20.25% Capricor Therapeutics Inc. -7.56% 22.05% -8.1% -14.98% -61.36% 7.32%

For the past year Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. was more bullish than Capricor Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 11 of the 12 factors Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Capricor Therapeutics Inc.

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies using its proprietary nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles technology. The companyÂ’s product candidates include KPI-121 1.0%, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of inflammation and pain following ocular surgery; and KPI-121 0.25% that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the temporary relief of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease. It also develops KPI-285, a receptor kinase inhibitor, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of various retinal diseases. The company was formerly known as Hanes Newco, Inc. and changed its name to Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in December 2009. Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Capricor Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics primarily for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases. The companyÂ’s development stage drug candidates for cardiovascular diseases include CAP-1002 that is in Phase II clinical trials; and CAP-2003, which is in pre-clinical development for the treatment of certain cardiac and inflammatory conditions. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, California.