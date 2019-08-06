Reviewing Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. (KALA)’s and AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO)’s results

As Biotechnology businesses, Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA) and AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. 7 116.49 N/A -2.74 0.00 AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 17.65 N/A 0.03 23.88

Table 1 demonstrates Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. and AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. and AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -104.2% -54.1% AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -11.1% 17.6%

Liquidity

Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 10.3 and a Quick Ratio of 9.9. Competitively, AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.4 and has 1.4 Quick Ratio. Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. and AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

The average target price of Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $15, with potential upside of 214.80%. AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $2 average target price and a 203.95% potential upside. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. is looking more favorable than AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. and AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 83.4% and 31.9% respectively. 4.25% are Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 0.28% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3.89% -7.98% -20.65% 10.11% -51.96% 20.25% AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. -10.03% -10.8% -31.77% -64.93% -70.3% -61.2%

For the past year Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 20.25% stronger performance while AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -61.2% weaker performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 10 factors Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies using its proprietary nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles technology. The companyÂ’s product candidates include KPI-121 1.0%, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of inflammation and pain following ocular surgery; and KPI-121 0.25% that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the temporary relief of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease. It also develops KPI-285, a receptor kinase inhibitor, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of various retinal diseases. The company was formerly known as Hanes Newco, Inc. and changed its name to Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in December 2009. Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted therapies for cancer and related diseases. The companyÂ’s pipeline of product candidates include Tivozanib, a vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF) to optimize VEGF blockade; Ficlatuzumab, a hepatocyte growth factor (HGF) inhibitory antibody, which has completed Phase II trial that inhibits the activity of the HGF/c-Met pathway; and AV-203, an anti-ErbB3 specific monoclonal antibody that has completed a Phase I dose escalation study. Its development programs also comprise AV-380, a humanized IgG1 inhibitory monoclonal antibody for the treatment or prevention of cachexia; and the AV-353 platform for the potential treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension. The company has strategic partnerships with CANbridge Life Sciences Ltd.; EUSA Pharma (UK) Limited; Novartis International Pharmaceutical Ltd.; Biodesix, Inc.; St. VincentÂ’s Hospital Sydney Limited; Biogen Idec International GmbH; and Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co., Ltd. The company was formerly known as GenPath Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in March 2005. AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2001 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.