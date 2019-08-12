Reviewing Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. (KALA)’s and Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO)’s results

Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA) and Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. 7 47.71 N/A -2.74 0.00 Aptose Biosciences Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -0.77 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Aptose Biosciences Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -104.2% -54.1% Aptose Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -182.8% -152.7%

Liquidity

Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 10.3 and a Quick Ratio of 9.9. Competitively, Aptose Biosciences Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5.9 and has 5.9 Quick Ratio. Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Aptose Biosciences Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Aptose Biosciences Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Aptose Biosciences Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

The consensus price target of Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $13.5, with potential upside of 179.50%. Aptose Biosciences Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $6 consensus price target and a 119.78% potential upside. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. is looking more favorable than Aptose Biosciences Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 83.4% of Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 35.1% of Aptose Biosciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders are 4.25%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 20.4% of Aptose Biosciences Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3.89% -7.98% -20.65% 10.11% -51.96% 20.25% Aptose Biosciences Inc. -6.67% -4.55% 29.23% 22.93% -12.8% 31.94%

For the past year Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. was less bullish than Aptose Biosciences Inc.

Summary

Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Aptose Biosciences Inc.

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies using its proprietary nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles technology. The companyÂ’s product candidates include KPI-121 1.0%, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of inflammation and pain following ocular surgery; and KPI-121 0.25% that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the temporary relief of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease. It also develops KPI-285, a receptor kinase inhibitor, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of various retinal diseases. The company was formerly known as Hanes Newco, Inc. and changed its name to Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in December 2009. Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Aptose Biosciences Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies. The company has an agreement with CrystalGenomics, Inc. to research, develop, and commercialize CG026806, a non-covalent small molecule therapeutic agent, which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and chronic lymphocytic leukemia/mantle cell lymphoma. The company was formerly known as Lorus Therapeutics Inc. and changed its name to Aptose Biosciences Inc. in August 2014. Aptose Biosciences Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.