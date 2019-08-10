Reviewing Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. (KALA)’s and Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM)’s results

We will be contrasting the differences between Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA) and Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM) as far as risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. 7 52.07 N/A -2.74 0.00 Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. 8 838.28 N/A -1.12 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Adverum Biotechnologies Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Adverum Biotechnologies Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -104.2% -54.1% Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. 0.00% -33.4% -30.8%

Liquidity

Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 10.3 and a Quick Ratio of 9.9. Competitively, Adverum Biotechnologies Inc.’s Current Ratio is 18.2 and has 18.2 Quick Ratio. Adverum Biotechnologies Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Adverum Biotechnologies Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus target price of Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $13.5, with potential upside of 168.92%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 83.4% of Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 76% of Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 4.25%. Competitively, Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. has 11.22% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3.89% -7.98% -20.65% 10.11% -51.96% 20.25% Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. -8.28% 15.9% 106.94% 342.57% 185.32% 325.71%

For the past year Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. has weaker performance than Adverum Biotechnologies Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. beats Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies using its proprietary nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles technology. The companyÂ’s product candidates include KPI-121 1.0%, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of inflammation and pain following ocular surgery; and KPI-121 0.25% that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the temporary relief of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease. It also develops KPI-285, a receptor kinase inhibitor, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of various retinal diseases. The company was formerly known as Hanes Newco, Inc. and changed its name to Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in December 2009. Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc., a gene therapy company, discovers and develops novel medicines for patients suffering from rare diseases or diseases of eye. The company has a pipeline that includes product candidates to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (wAMD), alpha 1 antitrypsin deficiency (A1AT), and hereditary angioedema. Its lead gene therapy programs include ADVM-022 and ADVM-032, which are in the preclinical development of new anti-VEGF gene therapy candidates for wAMD diseases; and ADVM-043, which is in patient enrollment in a phase 1/2 trial for the treatment of A1AT. The company is also developing ADVM-053 to treat hereditary angioedema; and other product candidates, such as ocular therapeutics, including AVA-311 for the treatment of juvenile X-linked retinoschisis. It has collaboration agreements with Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to research, develop, and commercialize gene therapy products for ophthalmic diseases; and Editas Medicine, Inc. to explore the delivery of genome editing medicines for the treatment of inherited retinal diseases. The company was formerly known as Avalanche Biotechnologies, Inc. and changed its name to Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. in May 2016. Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.