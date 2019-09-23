Reviewing Kaixin Auto Holdings (KXIN)’s and Trident Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:TDACU)’s results

Both Kaixin Auto Holdings (NASDAQ:KXIN) and Trident Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:TDACU) are Conglomerates companies, competing one another. We will contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kaixin Auto Holdings 4 0.35 N/A -0.32 0.00 Trident Acquisitions Corp. 10 0.00 N/A -0.02 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Kaixin Auto Holdings and Trident Acquisitions Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Kaixin Auto Holdings and Trident Acquisitions Corp.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kaixin Auto Holdings 0.00% 0% 0% Trident Acquisitions Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Kaixin Auto Holdings and Trident Acquisitions Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 52.8% respectively.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kaixin Auto Holdings 10.07% -22.64% -41.64% -83.82% -83.13% -83.76% Trident Acquisitions Corp. 0.67% 2.13% 3.73% 5.28% 0% 3.73%

For the past year Kaixin Auto Holdings has -83.76% weaker performance while Trident Acquisitions Corp. has 3.73% stronger performance.

Summary

On 4 of the 5 factors Trident Acquisitions Corp. beats Kaixin Auto Holdings.