Reviewing Kaixin Auto Holdings (KXIN)’s and Trident Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:TDACU)’s results

Both Kaixin Auto Holdings (NASDAQ:KXIN) and Trident Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:TDACU) are Conglomerates companies, competing one another. We will contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Kaixin Auto Holdings
|4
|0.35
|N/A
|-0.32
|0.00
|Trident Acquisitions Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.02
|0.00
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Kaixin Auto Holdings and Trident Acquisitions Corp.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Kaixin Auto Holdings and Trident Acquisitions Corp.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Kaixin Auto Holdings
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Trident Acquisitions Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
The shares of both Kaixin Auto Holdings and Trident Acquisitions Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 52.8% respectively.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Kaixin Auto Holdings
|10.07%
|-22.64%
|-41.64%
|-83.82%
|-83.13%
|-83.76%
|Trident Acquisitions Corp.
|0.67%
|2.13%
|3.73%
|5.28%
|0%
|3.73%
For the past year Kaixin Auto Holdings has -83.76% weaker performance while Trident Acquisitions Corp. has 3.73% stronger performance.
Summary
On 4 of the 5 factors Trident Acquisitions Corp. beats Kaixin Auto Holdings.
