Reviewing Kaixin Auto Holdings (KXIN)’s and REX American Resources Corporation (NYSE:REX)’s results

Kaixin Auto Holdings (NASDAQ:KXIN) and REX American Resources Corporation (NYSE:REX) compete with each other in the Conglomerates sector. We will analyze and compare their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kaixin Auto Holdings 4 0.35 N/A -0.32 0.00 REX American Resources Corporation 77 1.08 N/A 3.90 19.14

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Kaixin Auto Holdings and REX American Resources Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kaixin Auto Holdings 0.00% 0% 0% REX American Resources Corporation 0.00% 6.4% 5.2%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Kaixin Auto Holdings and REX American Resources Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 89% respectively. Comparatively, 11.8% are REX American Resources Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kaixin Auto Holdings 10.07% -22.64% -41.64% -83.82% -83.13% -83.76% REX American Resources Corporation -5.71% 4.48% -13.55% 2.5% -2.78% 9.53%

For the past year Kaixin Auto Holdings had bearish trend while REX American Resources Corporation had bullish trend.

Summary

REX American Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells ethanol. It operates through two segments, Ethanol and By-Products, and Refined Coal. The company also offers dried distillers grains, modified distillers grains, and non-food grade corn oil. In addition, it provides dry distillers grains with solubles, which is used as a protein in animal feed; and produces, processes, and sells refined coal. The company was formerly known as REX Stores Corporation and changed its name to REX American Resources Corporation in 2010. REX American Resources Corporation was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Dayton, Ohio.