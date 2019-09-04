Reviewing Kaixin Auto Holdings (KXIN)’s and Mosaic Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:MOSC)’s results

As Conglomerates companies, Kaixin Auto Holdings (NASDAQ:KXIN) and Mosaic Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:MOSC) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Kaixin Auto Holdings
|5
|0.33
|N/A
|-0.32
|0.00
|Mosaic Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.13
|77.58
Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Kaixin Auto Holdings and Mosaic Acquisition Corp.
Profitability
Table 2 shows the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Kaixin Auto Holdings
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Mosaic Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Roughly 0% of Kaixin Auto Holdings shares are held by institutional investors while 51.55% of Mosaic Acquisition Corp. are owned by institutional investors. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.17% of Mosaic Acquisition Corp.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Kaixin Auto Holdings
|10.07%
|-22.64%
|-41.64%
|-83.82%
|-83.13%
|-83.76%
|Mosaic Acquisition Corp.
|0%
|0.79%
|2.5%
|3.64%
|0%
|4.28%
For the past year Kaixin Auto Holdings had bearish trend while Mosaic Acquisition Corp. had bullish trend.
Summary
Mosaic Acquisition Corp. beats on 4 of the 5 factors Kaixin Auto Holdings.
