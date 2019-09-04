Reviewing Kaixin Auto Holdings (KXIN)’s and Mosaic Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:MOSC)’s results

As Conglomerates companies, Kaixin Auto Holdings (NASDAQ:KXIN) and Mosaic Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:MOSC) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kaixin Auto Holdings 5 0.33 N/A -0.32 0.00 Mosaic Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.13 77.58

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Kaixin Auto Holdings and Mosaic Acquisition Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kaixin Auto Holdings 0.00% 0% 0% Mosaic Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 0% of Kaixin Auto Holdings shares are held by institutional investors while 51.55% of Mosaic Acquisition Corp. are owned by institutional investors. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.17% of Mosaic Acquisition Corp.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kaixin Auto Holdings 10.07% -22.64% -41.64% -83.82% -83.13% -83.76% Mosaic Acquisition Corp. 0% 0.79% 2.5% 3.64% 0% 4.28%

For the past year Kaixin Auto Holdings had bearish trend while Mosaic Acquisition Corp. had bullish trend.

Summary

Mosaic Acquisition Corp. beats on 4 of the 5 factors Kaixin Auto Holdings.