Reviewing Kaixin Auto Holdings (KXIN)’s and Its Rivals results

As Conglomerates company, Kaixin Auto Holdings (NASDAQ:KXIN) is competing with its peers based on the institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Kaixin Auto Holdings has 0% of its shares owned by institutional investors & an average of 50.56% institutional ownership for its peers. On other hand Kaixin Auto Holdings has 0% of its shares owned by company insiders & an average of 29.00% insiders ownership for its rivals.
Profitability
Table 1 has Kaixin Auto Holdings and its rivals’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Kaixin Auto Holdings
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|Industry Average
|3.09%
|6.69%
|3.37%
Earnings and Valuation
In next table we are comparing Kaixin Auto Holdings and its rivals’ net profit, top-line revenue and valuation.
|Net Income
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Kaixin Auto Holdings
|N/A
|6
|0.00
|Industry Average
|1.79M
|57.92M
|281.10
Analyst Recommendations
Table 3 provides summary of current ratings for Kaixin Auto Holdings and its rivals.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Kaixin Auto Holdings
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Industry Average
|1.00
|1.00
|1.75
|2.44
The potential upside of the peers is -47.76%.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Kaixin Auto Holdings and its rivals.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Kaixin Auto Holdings
|0.95%
|-69.06%
|-68.63%
|-67.94%
|-66.94%
|-68.42%
|Industry Average
|2.84%
|3.35%
|6.58%
|10.14%
|9.63%
|16.26%
For the past year Kaixin Auto Holdings has -68.42% weaker performance while Kaixin Auto Holdings’s rivals have 16.26% stronger performance.
Dividends
Kaixin Auto Holdings does not pay a dividend.
Summary
Kaixin Auto Holdings’s rivals beat Kaixin Auto Holdings on 4 of the 4 factors.
