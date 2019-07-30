Reviewing Kaixin Auto Holdings (KXIN)’s and Its Rivals results

As Conglomerates company, Kaixin Auto Holdings (NASDAQ:KXIN) is competing with its peers based on the institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Kaixin Auto Holdings has 0% of its shares owned by institutional investors & an average of 50.56% institutional ownership for its peers. On other hand Kaixin Auto Holdings has 0% of its shares owned by company insiders & an average of 29.00% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

Table 1 has Kaixin Auto Holdings and its rivals’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kaixin Auto Holdings 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 3.09% 6.69% 3.37%

Earnings and Valuation

In next table we are comparing Kaixin Auto Holdings and its rivals’ net profit, top-line revenue and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Kaixin Auto Holdings N/A 6 0.00 Industry Average 1.79M 57.92M 281.10

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides summary of current ratings for Kaixin Auto Holdings and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Kaixin Auto Holdings 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.00 1.75 2.44

The potential upside of the peers is -47.76%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Kaixin Auto Holdings and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kaixin Auto Holdings 0.95% -69.06% -68.63% -67.94% -66.94% -68.42% Industry Average 2.84% 3.35% 6.58% 10.14% 9.63% 16.26%

For the past year Kaixin Auto Holdings has -68.42% weaker performance while Kaixin Auto Holdings’s rivals have 16.26% stronger performance.

Dividends

Kaixin Auto Holdings does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Kaixin Auto Holdings’s rivals beat Kaixin Auto Holdings on 4 of the 4 factors.