Reviewing Kaixin Auto Holdings (KXIN)’s and Forum Merger II Corporation (NASDAQ:FMCI)’s results

Kaixin Auto Holdings (NASDAQ:KXIN) and Forum Merger II Corporation (NASDAQ:FMCI) are two firms in the Conglomerates that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Kaixin Auto Holdings
|5
|0.32
|N/A
|-0.32
|0.00
|Forum Merger II Corporation
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.06
|0.00
Table 1 demonstrates Kaixin Auto Holdings and Forum Merger II Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Kaixin Auto Holdings
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Forum Merger II Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Roughly 0% of Kaixin Auto Holdings shares are owned by institutional investors while 61.53% of Forum Merger II Corporation are owned by institutional investors.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Kaixin Auto Holdings
|10.07%
|-22.64%
|-41.64%
|-83.82%
|-83.13%
|-83.76%
|Forum Merger II Corporation
|0.1%
|0.9%
|2.02%
|4.88%
|0%
|4.66%
For the past year Kaixin Auto Holdings has -83.76% weaker performance while Forum Merger II Corporation has 4.66% stronger performance.
Summary
Forum Merger II Corporation beats on 3 of the 4 factors Kaixin Auto Holdings.
