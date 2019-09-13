Reviewing Kaixin Auto Holdings (KXIN)’s and Forum Merger II Corporation (NASDAQ:FMCI)’s results

Kaixin Auto Holdings (NASDAQ:KXIN) and Forum Merger II Corporation (NASDAQ:FMCI) are two firms in the Conglomerates that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kaixin Auto Holdings 5 0.32 N/A -0.32 0.00 Forum Merger II Corporation 10 0.00 N/A -0.06 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Kaixin Auto Holdings and Forum Merger II Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kaixin Auto Holdings 0.00% 0% 0% Forum Merger II Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 0% of Kaixin Auto Holdings shares are owned by institutional investors while 61.53% of Forum Merger II Corporation are owned by institutional investors.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kaixin Auto Holdings 10.07% -22.64% -41.64% -83.82% -83.13% -83.76% Forum Merger II Corporation 0.1% 0.9% 2.02% 4.88% 0% 4.66%

For the past year Kaixin Auto Holdings has -83.76% weaker performance while Forum Merger II Corporation has 4.66% stronger performance.

Summary

Forum Merger II Corporation beats on 3 of the 4 factors Kaixin Auto Holdings.