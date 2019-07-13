Reviewing Kaixin Auto Holdings (KXIN)’s and Andina Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:ANDA)’s results

Since Kaixin Auto Holdings (NASDAQ:KXIN) and Andina Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:ANDA) are part of the Conglomerates industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kaixin Auto Holdings 7 0.29 N/A -0.32 0.00 Andina Acquisition Corp. III 10 0.00 N/A -0.01 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Kaixin Auto Holdings and Andina Acquisition Corp. III.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Kaixin Auto Holdings and Andina Acquisition Corp. III’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kaixin Auto Holdings 0.00% 0% 0% Andina Acquisition Corp. III 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Kaixin Auto Holdings and Andina Acquisition Corp. III has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 64.05%. Insiders Competitively, held 22.19% of Andina Acquisition Corp. III shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kaixin Auto Holdings 0.95% -69.06% -68.63% -67.94% -66.94% -68.42% Andina Acquisition Corp. III 0.2% 0.86% 0% 0% 0% 1.24%

For the past year Kaixin Auto Holdings has -68.42% weaker performance while Andina Acquisition Corp. III has 1.24% stronger performance.

Summary

On 3 of the 4 factors Andina Acquisition Corp. III beats Kaixin Auto Holdings.