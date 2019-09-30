Reviewing Kaixin Auto Holdings (KXIN)’s and Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACAMU)’s results

Both Kaixin Auto Holdings (NASDAQ:KXIN) and Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACAMU) are Conglomerates companies, competing one another. We will compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kaixin Auto Holdings 2 0.00 N/A -0.32 0.00 Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. N/A 0.00 26.11M 0.00 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Kaixin Auto Holdings (NASDAQ:KXIN) and Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACAMU)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kaixin Auto Holdings 0.00% 0% 0% Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Kaixin Auto Holdings and Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 92.7% respectively.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kaixin Auto Holdings 10.07% -22.64% -41.64% -83.82% -83.13% -83.76% Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. -0.4% 0% 0.4% 0% 0% 0.1%

For the past year Kaixin Auto Holdings has -83.76% weaker performance while Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. has 0.1% stronger performance.

Summary

Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. beats on 4 of the 5 factors Kaixin Auto Holdings.