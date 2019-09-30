Reviewing Kaixin Auto Holdings (KXIN)’s and Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACAMU)’s results

Both Kaixin Auto Holdings (NASDAQ:KXIN) and Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACAMU) are Conglomerates companies, competing one another. We will compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Kaixin Auto Holdings
|2
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.32
|0.00
|Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp.
|N/A
|0.00
|26.11M
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 represents Kaixin Auto Holdings (NASDAQ:KXIN) and Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACAMU)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Kaixin Auto Holdings
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
The shares of both Kaixin Auto Holdings and Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 92.7% respectively.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Kaixin Auto Holdings
|10.07%
|-22.64%
|-41.64%
|-83.82%
|-83.13%
|-83.76%
|Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp.
|-0.4%
|0%
|0.4%
|0%
|0%
|0.1%
For the past year Kaixin Auto Holdings has -83.76% weaker performance while Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. has 0.1% stronger performance.
Summary
Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. beats on 4 of the 5 factors Kaixin Auto Holdings.
