Reviewing Kaiser Aluminum Corporation (KALU)’s and Alcoa Corporation (NYSE:AA)’s results

As Aluminum companies, Kaiser Aluminum Corporation (NASDAQ:KALU) and Alcoa Corporation (NYSE:AA) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kaiser Aluminum Corporation 99 0.93 N/A 5.63 16.70 Alcoa Corporation 27 0.32 N/A -0.67 0.00

In table 1 we can see Kaiser Aluminum Corporation and Alcoa Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kaiser Aluminum Corporation 0.00% 12.5% 6.6% Alcoa Corporation 0.00% -2.3% -0.8%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Kaiser Aluminum Corporation are 3.3 and 2.1. Competitively, Alcoa Corporation has 1.5 and 0.8 for Current and Quick Ratio. Kaiser Aluminum Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Alcoa Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation and Alcoa Corporation Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Kaiser Aluminum Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Alcoa Corporation 0 1 2 2.67

Competitively the consensus target price of Alcoa Corporation is $32.33, which is potential 42.99% upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Kaiser Aluminum Corporation and Alcoa Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 98.7% and 86.4% respectively. About 1.2% of Kaiser Aluminum Corporation’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.3% of Alcoa Corporation shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kaiser Aluminum Corporation -1.61% -10.56% -7.96% -2.33% -10.2% 5.34% Alcoa Corporation 1.3% -9.84% -13.91% -27.21% -52.21% -5.91%

For the past year Kaiser Aluminum Corporation had bullish trend while Alcoa Corporation had bearish trend.

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors Kaiser Aluminum Corporation beats Alcoa Corporation.

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation manufactures and sells semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products. The company offers rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used principally for aerospace and defense, automotive, consumer durables, electronics, electrical, and machinery and equipment applications. Its aerospace and high strength products include heat treat plates and sheets, hard alloy extruded shapes, cold finish rods and bars, seamless drawn tubes, and billets for aerospace and defense industries. The companyÂ’s automotive extrusions include extruded aluminum products for structural components, bumper systems, anti-lock braking systems, and drawn tubes for drive shafts in the automobile industry. Its general engineering products comprise alloy plate, sheet, rod, bar, tube, wire, and standard extrusion shapes used in various applications, including the production of military vehicles, ordnances, semiconductor manufacturing cells, electronic devices, after-market motor sport parts, tooling plates, parts for machinery and equipment, bolts, screws, nails, and rivets. The company also offers extruded, drawn, and cast billet aluminum products for industrial end uses. It sells its products directly to customers through sales personnel located in the United States, Canada, Europe, and China, as well as through independent sales agents in other regions of Asia, Latin America, and the Middle East. Kaiser Aluminum Corporation was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Foothill Ranch, California.

Alcoa Corporation produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through six segments, Bauxite, Alumina, Aluminum, Cast Products, Energy, and Rolled Products. The company also offers aluminum cast products; and aluminum sheets for the production of cans for beverage, food, and pet food. In addition, it engages in the generation and sale of renewable energy, as well as provision of ancillary services. The company was formerly known as Alcoa Upstream Corporation and changed its name to Alcoa Corporation in October 2016. Alcoa Corporation is based in New York, New York.