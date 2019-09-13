Reviewing Kadmon Holdings Inc. (KDMN)’s and Zosano Pharma Corporation (NASDAQ:ZSAN)’s results

Both Kadmon Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KDMN) and Zosano Pharma Corporation (NASDAQ:ZSAN) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Kadmon Holdings Inc.
|2
|525.01
|N/A
|-0.31
|0.00
|Zosano Pharma Corporation
|3
|0.00
|N/A
|-3.07
|0.00
Demonstrates Kadmon Holdings Inc. and Zosano Pharma Corporation earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Kadmon Holdings Inc.
|0.00%
|-41.6%
|-18.2%
|Zosano Pharma Corporation
|0.00%
|-157.4%
|-94.2%
Liquidity
The current Quick Ratio of Kadmon Holdings Inc. is 3.9 while its Current Ratio is 3.9. Meanwhile, Zosano Pharma Corporation has a Current Ratio of 0.8 while its Quick Ratio is 0.8. Kadmon Holdings Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Zosano Pharma Corporation.
Analyst Ratings
The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Kadmon Holdings Inc. and Zosano Pharma Corporation.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Kadmon Holdings Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
|Zosano Pharma Corporation
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
Kadmon Holdings Inc.’s consensus target price is $8, while its potential upside is 183.69%. Competitively the consensus target price of Zosano Pharma Corporation is $8, which is potential 291.20% upside. Based on the results shown earlier, Zosano Pharma Corporation is looking more favorable than Kadmon Holdings Inc., analysts view.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
The shares of both Kadmon Holdings Inc. and Zosano Pharma Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 75.9% and 30.8% respectively. Insiders owned 0.43% of Kadmon Holdings Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 1.6% of Zosano Pharma Corporation shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Kadmon Holdings Inc.
|-0.76%
|15.42%
|12.93%
|15.42%
|-21.79%
|25.96%
|Zosano Pharma Corporation
|-3.97%
|-10.22%
|-22.87%
|21.85%
|-31.12%
|36.79%
For the past year Kadmon Holdings Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Zosano Pharma Corporation.
Summary
On 5 of the 8 factors Kadmon Holdings Inc. beats Zosano Pharma Corporation.
Kadmon Holdings, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecules and biologics within autoimmune and fibrotic, oncology, and genetic diseases. The company markets and distributes a portfolio of branded generic ribavirin products for chronic hepatitis C virus infection; and distributes products in various therapeutic areas, including those indicated for the management of rare diseases. Its lead product candidates include KD025, a rho-associated coiled-coil kinase2 inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical studies for the treatment of autoimmune, fibrotic, and neurodegenerative diseases; Tesevatinib, an oral tyrosine kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical studies for use in the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer and glioblastoma, as well as for treating autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease; and KD034 that is used for the treatment of WilsonÂ’s disease, a genetic liver disease. Kadmon Holdings, Inc. has a strategic collaborations and license agreements with Symphony Evolution, Inc.; Nano Terra, Inc.; Dyax Corp.; Chiromics, LLC; VIVUS, Inc.; MeiraGTx Limited; AbbVie Inc.; Zydus Pharmaceuticals USA, Inc.; Jinghua Pharmaceutical Group Co., Ltd.; and Camber Pharmaceuticals, Inc. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.
Zosano Pharma Corporation, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, develops a proprietary intracutaneous delivery system to administer drugs through the skin for rapid symptom relief to patients. Its lead product candidate is M207, a proprietary formulation of zolmitriptan used for the treatment of migraine. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.
