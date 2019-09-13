Reviewing Kadmon Holdings Inc. (KDMN)’s and Zosano Pharma Corporation (NASDAQ:ZSAN)’s results

Both Kadmon Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KDMN) and Zosano Pharma Corporation (NASDAQ:ZSAN) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kadmon Holdings Inc. 2 525.01 N/A -0.31 0.00 Zosano Pharma Corporation 3 0.00 N/A -3.07 0.00

Demonstrates Kadmon Holdings Inc. and Zosano Pharma Corporation earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kadmon Holdings Inc. 0.00% -41.6% -18.2% Zosano Pharma Corporation 0.00% -157.4% -94.2%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Kadmon Holdings Inc. is 3.9 while its Current Ratio is 3.9. Meanwhile, Zosano Pharma Corporation has a Current Ratio of 0.8 while its Quick Ratio is 0.8. Kadmon Holdings Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Zosano Pharma Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Kadmon Holdings Inc. and Zosano Pharma Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Kadmon Holdings Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Zosano Pharma Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

Kadmon Holdings Inc.’s consensus target price is $8, while its potential upside is 183.69%. Competitively the consensus target price of Zosano Pharma Corporation is $8, which is potential 291.20% upside. Based on the results shown earlier, Zosano Pharma Corporation is looking more favorable than Kadmon Holdings Inc., analysts view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Kadmon Holdings Inc. and Zosano Pharma Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 75.9% and 30.8% respectively. Insiders owned 0.43% of Kadmon Holdings Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 1.6% of Zosano Pharma Corporation shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kadmon Holdings Inc. -0.76% 15.42% 12.93% 15.42% -21.79% 25.96% Zosano Pharma Corporation -3.97% -10.22% -22.87% 21.85% -31.12% 36.79%

For the past year Kadmon Holdings Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Zosano Pharma Corporation.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Kadmon Holdings Inc. beats Zosano Pharma Corporation.

Kadmon Holdings, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecules and biologics within autoimmune and fibrotic, oncology, and genetic diseases. The company markets and distributes a portfolio of branded generic ribavirin products for chronic hepatitis C virus infection; and distributes products in various therapeutic areas, including those indicated for the management of rare diseases. Its lead product candidates include KD025, a rho-associated coiled-coil kinase2 inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical studies for the treatment of autoimmune, fibrotic, and neurodegenerative diseases; Tesevatinib, an oral tyrosine kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical studies for use in the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer and glioblastoma, as well as for treating autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease; and KD034 that is used for the treatment of WilsonÂ’s disease, a genetic liver disease. Kadmon Holdings, Inc. has a strategic collaborations and license agreements with Symphony Evolution, Inc.; Nano Terra, Inc.; Dyax Corp.; Chiromics, LLC; VIVUS, Inc.; MeiraGTx Limited; AbbVie Inc.; Zydus Pharmaceuticals USA, Inc.; Jinghua Pharmaceutical Group Co., Ltd.; and Camber Pharmaceuticals, Inc. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

Zosano Pharma Corporation, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, develops a proprietary intracutaneous delivery system to administer drugs through the skin for rapid symptom relief to patients. Its lead product candidate is M207, a proprietary formulation of zolmitriptan used for the treatment of migraine. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.