Reviewing Kadmon Holdings Inc. (KDMN)’s and Vical Incorporated (NASDAQ:VICL)’s results

Since Kadmon Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KDMN) and Vical Incorporated (NASDAQ:VICL) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kadmon Holdings Inc. 2 306.43 N/A -0.59 0.00 Vical Incorporated 1 19.15 N/A -0.67 0.00

In table 1 we can see Kadmon Holdings Inc. and Vical Incorporated’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Kadmon Holdings Inc. and Vical Incorporated’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kadmon Holdings Inc. 0.00% -66.8% -23% Vical Incorporated 0.00% -29.4% -27.6%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Kadmon Holdings Inc. is 4.1 while its Quick Ratio stands at 4.1. The Current Ratio of rival Vical Incorporated is 18.4 and its Quick Ratio is has 18.4. Vical Incorporated is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Kadmon Holdings Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Kadmon Holdings Inc. and Vical Incorporated are owned by institutional investors at 67.2% and 38.6% respectively. About 0.43% of Kadmon Holdings Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 0.97% of Vical Incorporated shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kadmon Holdings Inc. 2.23% -9.49% 4.09% -13.26% -37.94% 10.1% Vical Incorporated -1.41% -3.39% 15.15% -14.29% -32.94% -3.39%

For the past year Kadmon Holdings Inc. has 10.1% stronger performance while Vical Incorporated has -3.39% weaker performance.

Summary

Kadmon Holdings Inc. beats Vical Incorporated on 5 of the 7 factors.

Kadmon Holdings, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecules and biologics within autoimmune and fibrotic, oncology, and genetic diseases. The company markets and distributes a portfolio of branded generic ribavirin products for chronic hepatitis C virus infection; and distributes products in various therapeutic areas, including those indicated for the management of rare diseases. Its lead product candidates include KD025, a rho-associated coiled-coil kinase2 inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical studies for the treatment of autoimmune, fibrotic, and neurodegenerative diseases; Tesevatinib, an oral tyrosine kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical studies for use in the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer and glioblastoma, as well as for treating autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease; and KD034 that is used for the treatment of WilsonÂ’s disease, a genetic liver disease. Kadmon Holdings, Inc. has a strategic collaborations and license agreements with Symphony Evolution, Inc.; Nano Terra, Inc.; Dyax Corp.; Chiromics, LLC; VIVUS, Inc.; MeiraGTx Limited; AbbVie Inc.; Zydus Pharmaceuticals USA, Inc.; Jinghua Pharmaceutical Group Co., Ltd.; and Camber Pharmaceuticals, Inc. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

Vical Incorporated engages in the research and development of biopharmaceutical products based on its DNA delivery technologies for the prevention and treatment of serious or life-threatening diseases. It is developing various DNA-based vaccines and other therapeutics, such as VCL-HB01 therapeutic vaccine for herpes simplex virus-2 that is in Phase II clinical trial to prevent and protect against lesion recurrence; VL-2397 antifungal program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of invasive fungal infections; and CyMVectin prophylactic vaccine for CMV that is in preclinical stage for the prevention of fetal transmission during pregnancy. The company also engages in contract manufacturing of plasmid investigational products for various clients. It has collaborations with Astellas to develop and commercialize certain products, including ASP0113 for the control and prevention of CMV infection in immunocompromised patients; and Merial for use of the companyÂ’s core DNA delivery technology in a therapeutic vaccine designed to aid in extending survival time of dogs with oral melanoma. It also has a license agreement with Astellas to develop and commercialize novel antifungal candidate. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.